ACM, BLF, ATM and many other small parties are furious, vow to challenge election results

Numerous smaller political parties at the results centre in Pretoria are feeling disgruntled amid evidence from the IEC’s voter count that only eight parties have so far received more than half a percent of the vote.

A record 48 parties appeared on the ballot this year, and most of those who have no hope of now of winning a seat in the National Assembly or a provincial legislature have gathered at the results centre to express their disdain about the results and the electoral process.

Small Parties Not Happy https://t.co/OvsHwk8kYt — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) May 9, 2019

They have also slammed the media for allegedly not giving them as much exposure as the bigger parties, and even for calling them “smaller parties”.

Black First Land First (BLF), the African Content Movement (ACM), the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party (SRWP), the Land Party, the APC, Eco-Forum, Woman Forward, Patriotic Alliance, the African Transformation Movement (which has won at least one seat) and many others said they would together fight their battle in court, as they claimed to have evidence that they had been discriminated against and have refused to accept the outcome of this election.

The BLF’s deputy leader, Zanele Lwana, alleged that the party’s poor performance was somehow linked to a conspiracy involving “white monopoly capital” and the bigger parties.

The parties have expressed amazement that the Freedom Front Plus could have done as well as it has while new black parties have not.

“We are not 100% satisfied with the result,” they told journalists.

#SAElections2019 Mzwanele Manyi says smaller parties are disgruntled and do not believe the elections were fair (@lizTandwa) pic.twitter.com/qy8Y9zes9D — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) May 9, 2019

The group wants South Africa to treat allegations against the IEC that there were “massive flaws” in this election seriously, and agree with them that the 2019 national and provincial elections were neither free nor fair.

They warned the EFF not to act like it was better than them.

They reportedly came to their decision to be dissatisfied together during a meeting behind closed doors to discuss the irregularities that were reported on election day.

This development appeared contrary to a number of statements made by the parties in interviews with The Citizen this afternoon.

The IEC is set to respond in an official briefing shortly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.