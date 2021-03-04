365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA
Here’s an easy-to-read selection of our top stories about 365 days of Covid-19.
It has been 365 days since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the South Africa: a 38-year-old man who had travelled to Italy, then the world's epicentre for the virus.
Driving impressions Opel banks on new Corsa for local brand boost
Hatchback’s latest reincarnation faces stiff test in tough segment.
Columns If Cosatu leaves alliance, ANC should kiss political power goodbye
With local government elections around the corner, Cosatu feels serious pressure from the workers to excuse itself from its long stroll with the ANC.
Columns Endometriosis: The pain of being a woman
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, launched by the Endometriosis Association in 1993.
Crime 365 days of Covid-19: SA fails to manage ‘corruption crisis’
Allegations of widespread abuses of state resources earmarked for the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa reared their head last year.
Business News 365 days of Covid-19: The future of the SA economy
After a disastrous 2020 when the South African economy was seriously damaged, economists expect some slow growth.
Editorials 365 days of Covid-19: How SA has changed since 5 March 2020
A third wave of Covid-19 infections may be coming in winter. The virus has changed our lives. The world will never be the same again, in so many ways.
Editorials Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reveal is opium for people
The relationship between Markle and The Firm has never been anything but uncomfortable… mixed race and American have not always sat well with the Royals.
Crime Poached, injured pangolin saved in Kyalami
A sting operation lead by the Hawks’ wildlife trafficking team resulted in the arrest of six suspects.
Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: Before herd immunity, doctors warn of third wave
Dr Gilles van Cutsem has warned that the country could experience more waves of Covid-19 outbreaks ‘as long as the majority of the population is not vaccinated’.
Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: New variants suggest virus is here for long haul
Professor Salim Abdool Karim said unless there was a change in technology and a way to deal with variants was figured out, the Covid-19 challenge that lies ahead is enormous.
General Nehawu sees red over appointment of SANBS chief
According to the statement by the blood service, Ravi Reddy had a wealth of institutional experience and worked for blood transfusion services in the country for 36 years.
Technology South African lawmakers to take on Facebook over WhatsApp privacy
South Africa’s Information Regulator has already written to Facebook SA to point out that the company’s new WhatsApp terms of use would violate the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).
Columns We proved government right about booze
I can’t find fault with the way those in power handled the country’s alcohol problem during lockdown.
Columns Isn’t it time we got rid of school uniforms?
Many parents were happy to hear that four school governing bodies had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Competition Commission on Monday to strengthen competition policy in the regulation of procurement of school uniforms and other learning-related goods and services.
Entertainment Review: Coming 2 America is Africa for Americans
Coming 2 America tries too hard to bridge the gap between the humour that carried it all those years ago and the humour that works in 2021.
World WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission – WSJ
US State Department spokesman Ned Price called on China Thursday to share what it knows from the earliest days of the pandemic.
Crime Nine in court for allegedly defrauding Tshwane municipality of R53m
The suspects, aged 23 to 60, will be charged with fraud and corruption, along with the two company directors.
World Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence that they will, and insisted Democrats were ‘delighted’ with Johnson’s stunt.
Wellness & Health Know your headache – migraine, cluster or tension?
Most headaches aren’t caused by serious medical problems, but in rare instances they can be associated with life-threatening conditions such as brain infections and stroke, which is why it’s important to know what’s causing your headache
If Cosatu leaves alliance, ANC should kiss political power goodbye
With local government elections around the corner, Cosatu feels serious pressure from the workers to excuse itself from its long stroll with the ANC.
Phakaaathi
Chance for Atletico to land knock-out blow in Madrid derby
Atletico sit five points ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s Madrid derby.
Sport
‘I want to create a legacy’: Temba Bavuma excited to lead Proteas
Bavuma said the decision to hand him the national captaincy had come as a surprise.
Lifestyle
Business
365 days of Covid-19: Any recovery hope from Budget 2021?
The budget will help the economy to recover under certain conditions and there will be an uptick in employment.
Opinion
Parenty
Fathers give Social Development Minister ultimatum over equal rights
The fathers approached the South Africa Gender Commission in March last year which also wrote to the minister.
Motoring
World
Australian court upholds landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson
Victims said the mesh — designed to support weakened muscles holding up the pelvic organs — had caused disastrous side-effects including incontinence, infections and chronic pain.
