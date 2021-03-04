365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA

Covid-19

365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA

Here’s an easy-to-read selection of our top stories about 365 days of Covid-19.

It has been 365 days since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the South Africa: a 38-year-old man who had travelled to Italy, then the world's epicentre for the virus.

PREMIUM

PREMIUM!
365 days of Covid-19: The future of the SA economy

Business News 365 days of Covid-19: The future of the SA economy

After a disastrous 2020 when the South African economy was seriously damaged, economists expect some slow growth.
PREMIUM!
365 days of Covid-19: SA fails to manage ‘corruption crisis’

Crime 365 days of Covid-19: SA fails to manage ‘corruption crisis’

Allegations of widespread abuses of state resources earmarked for the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa reared their head last year.
We proved government right about booze

Columns We proved government right about booze

I can’t find fault with the way those in power handled the country’s alcohol problem during lockdown.
Mashaba calls on Motsoaledi to release names of officials who helped Bushiris escape

General Mashaba calls on Motsoaledi to release names of officials who helped Bushiris escape

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled to Malawi in November last year while out on bail.
Pandor ‘disgusted’ by ‘whining’ about Cuban medical brigade

General Pandor ‘disgusted’ by ‘whining’ about Cuban medical brigade

Opposition MPs generally thanked the Cuban medical brigade for their contribution, but questioned why the government brought them in at great cost.
PREMIUM!
365 days of Covid-19: Before herd immunity, doctors warn of third wave

Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: Before herd immunity, doctors warn of third wave

Dr Gilles van Cutsem has warned that the country could experience more waves of Covid-19 outbreaks ‘as long as the majority of the population is not vaccinated’.
PREMIUM!
365 days of Covid-19: New variants suggest virus is here for long haul

Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: New variants suggest virus is here for long haul

Professor Salim Abdool Karim said unless there was a change in technology and a way to deal with variants was figured out, the Covid-19 challenge that lies ahead is enormous.
365 days of Covid-19: SA’s economy is sicker than ever

Business News 365 days of Covid-19: SA’s economy is sicker than ever

The SA economy was in ICU long before Covid-19 struck a year ago and economists predict it could take up to three years before it finally recovers.
India’s chief justice under fire for telling alleged rapist to marry victim

World India’s chief justice under fire for telling alleged rapist to marry victim

India’s abysmal record on sexual violence has been the focus of international attention since the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus sparked nationwide protests.
Itumeleng Khune’s sister burnt to death in house fire – report

local soccer Itumeleng Khune’s sister burnt to death in house fire – report

According to a report, Mapula Khune was found at her grandmother’s house in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Eastern Cape government ‘strangling’ businesses with unpaid bills

Government Eastern Cape government ‘strangling’ businesses with unpaid bills

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane revealed this week that outstanding invoices that were older than 30 days amounted to more than R2 billion in the province.
Mogoeng ordered to apologise for pro-Israel remarks

Courts Mogoeng ordered to apologise for pro-Israel remarks

Africa4Palestine had laid a complaint with the Judicial Conduct Committee, saying he had breached the judicial code of conduct.
PREMIUM!
South African lawmakers to take on Facebook over WhatsApp privacy

Technology South African lawmakers to take on Facebook over WhatsApp privacy

South Africa’s Information Regulator has already written to Facebook SA to point out that the company’s new WhatsApp terms of use would violate the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).
Poorer communities could have Covid-19 antibodies without even knowing it

Covid-19 Poorer communities could have Covid-19 antibodies without even knowing it

Patterns of inequality and spatial geography may indicate risks to Covid-19 exposure and illness being associated with socio-economic status.

MULTIMEDIA View more articles  

Multimedia 04.03.2021 18:26:06

24 hours in pictures, 4...

Movies and TV 04.03.2021 16:00:31

Jacques Blignaut on his exit...

PREMIUM!
Nehawu sees red over appointment of SANBS chief

General Nehawu sees red over appointment of SANBS chief

According to the statement by the blood service, Ravi Reddy had a wealth of institutional experience and worked for blood transfusion services in the country for 36 years.

We proved government right about booze

Columns We proved government right about booze

I can’t find fault with the way those in power handled the country’s alcohol problem during lockdown.

Isn’t it time we got rid of school uniforms?

Columns Isn’t it time we got rid of school uniforms?

Many parents were happy to hear that four school governing bodies had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Competition Commission on Monday to strengthen competition policy in the regulation of procurement of school uniforms and other learning-related goods and services.

Review: Coming 2 America is Africa for Americans

Entertainment Review: Coming 2 America is Africa for Americans

Coming 2 America tries too hard to bridge the gap between the humour that carried it all those years ago and the humour that works in 2021.

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission – WSJ

World WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission – WSJ

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called on China Thursday to share what it knows from the earliest days of the pandemic.

Nine in court for allegedly defrauding Tshwane municipality of R53m

Crime Nine in court for allegedly defrauding Tshwane municipality of R53m

The suspects, aged 23 to 60, will be charged with fraud and corruption, along with the two company directors.

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

World Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence that they will, and insisted Democrats were ‘delighted’ with Johnson’s stunt.

Know your headache – migraine, cluster or tension?

Wellness & Health Know your headache – migraine, cluster or tension?

Most headaches aren’t caused by serious medical problems, but in rare instances they can be associated with life-threatening conditions such as brain infections and stroke, which is why it’s important to know what’s causing your headache

WIN an extraordinary 12-day trip!

Competitions WIN an extraordinary 12-day trip!

Mimi Mahlasela beloved ‘7de Laan’ actress tells all

Soapies Mimi Mahlasela beloved ‘7de Laan’ actress tells all

Hunt for crocodiles continues in Western Cape

Environment Hunt for crocodiles continues in Western Cape

AmaZulu set to send bad boy Phakamani Mahlambi back to Sundowns

Mgosi AmaZulu set to send bad boy Phakamani Mahlambi back to Sundowns

‘I want to create a legacy’: Temba Bavuma excited to lead Proteas

Proteas ‘I want to create a legacy’: Temba Bavuma excited to lead Proteas

Free State ANC reaffirms its support for Ace Magashule

Politics Free State ANC reaffirms its support for Ace Magashule

Horse racing best bets, Friday 5 March 2021

Best bets Horse racing best bets, Friday 5 March 2021

Vermeulen: Make the Lions series happen, even if in the UK

Springboks Vermeulen: Make the Lions series happen, even if in the UK

PREMIUM!
Endometriosis: The pain of being a woman

Columns Endometriosis: The pain of being a woman

365 days of Covid-19: Any recovery hope from Budget 2021?

Business News 365 days of Covid-19: Any recovery hope from Budget 2021?

PREMIUM!
365 days of Covid-19: How SA has changed since 5 March 2020

Editorials 365 days of Covid-19: How SA has changed since 5 March 2020

PREMIUM!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reveal is opium for people

Editorials Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reveal is opium for people

PREMIUM!
Poached, injured pangolin saved in Kyalami

Crime Poached, injured pangolin saved in Kyalami

365 days of Covid-19: Hopes of a V-bounce in 2021

Business News 365 days of Covid-19: Hopes of a V-bounce in 2021

Harry and Meghan interview to air on M-Net

Celebs & viral Harry and Meghan interview to air on M-Net

PREMIUM!
Animal origins of Covid-19 still unconfirmed

Covid-19 Animal origins of Covid-19 still unconfirmed

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA

World India’s chief justice under fire for telling alleged rapist to marry victim

local soccer Itumeleng Khune’s sister burnt to death in house fire – report

Covid-19 Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized in Germiston

Covid-19 Infection by 501Y.V2 variant gives immunity against other Covid-19 variants

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

Premium

View More Articles

Phakaaathi

View More Articles

Sport

View More Articles

Lifestyle

View More Articles

Business

View More Articles

Opinion

View More Articles

Parenty

View More Articles

Motoring

View More Articles

World

View More Articles