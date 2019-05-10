LIVE: DA drops below previous share of vote, while EFF tops 10% in election results

You will be able to follow the results data as they are announced by the IEC by accessing The Citizen’s results page here. They are also available below.

With nearly three-quarters of the votes in the 2019 elections counted and released by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at 5am on Friday it was clear that the ANC had suffered a significant drop in support compared with five years ago, while the Democratic Alliance has also lost some vote share.

The ANC got above 62% in 2014 and was now above 57%, while the DA dropped below the more than 22% peak they enjoyed in the previous general elections.

Of the big three, only the EFF has shown significant growth in this election, placing them above a 10% share now that the bigger voting districts’ results are coming in.

The IFP have had a late surge in the results, passing the Freedom Front Plus to take up the fourth position nationally. It was also neck and neck between them and the DA to see who would be the opposition in KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA has retained power in the Western Cape, albeit with a smaller majority.

The EFF has comfortably remained the opposition in North West and Limpopo, while also being on course to take that title from the DA in Mpumalanga.

The voting share of the ANC in Gauteng looks slightly down, but it was not the two-horse race some analysts predicted, with the DA in a very distant second.

It was announced at a press briefing yesterday that the commission had undertaken to release 90% of the results by 10pm on Thursday, but this proved to be overly ambitious.

A number of people have been arrested for voting twice, or attempting to, with 20 people already taken into custody in KwaZulu-Natal alone and facing possible charges of fraud. The SA Police Service has said some of the suspects had merely “attempted” to vote twice.

A grouping of smaller parties have called this election a sham and want South Africans to vote again.

Follow the election results as they happen below.

Earlier:

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has assured South Africans that the general election results have not been compromised after two instances of double voting were reported to IEC’s Results Operation Centre in Tshwane yesterday.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the commission assured voters and all stakeholders of the overall integrity of the electoral process.

“Fortunately the election process contains a number of checks and safeguards which together serve to protect the integrity of the process,” said Bapela.

These security layers included, among others, the voters’ roll which only allows registered voters to vote and only allows for a single registration per voter; the requirement for voters to produce a valid ID document before they vote; the scanning of IDs prior to voting; and the marking of a voter’s thumb with ink.

“All of these leave a detailed footprint of voter participation in the process and can be used both separately and in combination to identify instances of electoral fraud,” she said.

Bapela said as part of the process of finalising the election results, the commission would assess information from the scanners, VEC 4 forms (used when a voter votes outside their voting district), and the voters’ roll to identify potential risks.

She said where evidence was found to support electoral fraud, the IEC would firstly quarantine the results of the affected voting districts and, secondly, would pursue criminal charges against the perpetrators.

“The electoral process also allows for objections to be raised by political parties throughout the process,” added Bapela. “This includes instances where they believe a voter was ineligible to vote or has voted more than once.”

She said the IEC would like to appeal to any party or person who may have evidence of any electoral fraud or significant irregularity to report this immediately so that it can be thoroughly investigated.

“The Electoral Commission of South Africa will not allow the potential misconduct of one or two individuals, be they voters or election officials, to taint the overall outcome of these elections,” said Bapela.

She said the integrity of results was paramount to the credibility of all elections and that all election results were only finally captured and displayed in the results system where the commission is satisfied in the integrity of those results. (Contributor: Gcina Ntsaluba)

Earlier:

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will undertake to conduct an urgent audit in order to ascertain where double votes may have taken place.

This was announced during a press briefing at the Tshwane results operation centre (ROC) on the first day after voting.

May 8 was inundated with reports of irregularities, particularly the easily removable “indelible ink” that has been used as a safeguard over the years to prevent voters from voting more than once.

“The purpose of the audit is to determine the extent of the phenomenon,” explained chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

According to the IEC, VEC4 forms and zip zip scanners in most districts have been returned to head office to assist with the audit process.

Mamabolo assured the public that additional resources would be deployed to audit the VEC4 forms and zip zip data in order to pick up all the duplicates.

The IEC has not yet identified which audit firm they would be partnering with for this undertaking.

An additional investigation would also be done into the ink pens provided, in conjunction with the CSIR.

The IEC said the pens were procured through an open tender process and the tender to provide the pens was awarded to a company called Litotec.

It was also revealed that in recent years there had been a change in the chemical concentration of the chemicals used in the pens. The silver nitrate concentration was increased from 15% to 20%, and this may have affected the performance of the ink.

Twenty voters in KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested for double voting and were tracked down using the system’s information, according to the IEC.

The body says it will only announce results in locations where they are completely confident that the results are correct.

The briefing can be watched live here, courtesy of the SABC:

Earlier:

The battle for the two key provinces that both the DA and ANC expressed a huge desire to win ahead of elections appears headed for a retention of the status quo, with the ANC hanging on to its majority in the results in Gauteng and the DA doing so for the Western Cape.

The EFF has seen some growth in both provinces, but is particularly making a showing in Mpumalanga, where the Red Berets may replace the DA as the official opposition to the ANC.

Earlier:

By 11.10am on Thursday, South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) seemed destined to retain its majority hold on the National Assembly after voting tallies at about a third of voting districts in the country had been captured on the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) results system.

The Freedom Front Plus are surprise contenders in the top-five race, having obtained more than 135,000 votes so far, but this could change as the counting and capturing process for two-thirds of voting districts was not yet complete. The party would nevertheless feel highly encouraged by the fact that it has grown from less than 1 percent to above 3 percent of the share during counting.

Analysts are already saying that the FF+ is likely picking up its votes from former Afrikaner DA voters who feel disaffected with the DA’s more racially progressive policies.

The votes counted and captured stood at nearly 4.35 million, with the ANC obtaining about 55 percent of the vote, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with just under 26 percent. If the trend continues throughout the day, this would mean the ANC would see its significant majority reduced and support for the DA increasing by a few percentage points from 22 percent of the vote in the 2014 polls to over 26 percent.

Early indications are that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will see an increase in its support from the six percent it obtained in 2014, with currently more than 8.6% of the vote.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) had around 73,000 votes, bearing in mind very few results from the KwaZulu-Natal province, its stronghold, had been captured on the results board.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) had about 47,000 votes cast in their favour.

New Kid on the block GOOD, formed by former DA mayor Patrica De Lille, was seventh on the board with about 31,000 votes.

Early counting placed the militant Black First Land First (BLF) in the far distance with less than 3,000 votes of the ballots counted so far. Early votes generally always come in from the smaller voting stations first, which tend to be mainly in rural areas.

BLF Spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp told eNCA that they still felt confident about going to parliament because most votes had not yet been counted in their “strongholds”, especially Gauteng. They would need about 40,000 more votes to guarantee that.

Their nemesis, the Freedom Front Plus, were faring far better in initial tallies.

The DA has lodged 60 official objections and 2,500 complaints against the results, eNCA reports. These will be taken up with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at around 10am when they meet at the national party liaison board meeting. Objections are far more serious than complaints.

They also want a full audit of all the results.

Other parties will also be lodging similar complaints, with Cope MP Deidre Carter claiming to have evidence of how easy it would have been for her to vote multiple times.

Earlier:

By 9am Thursday, South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) seemed destined to retain its majority hold on the National Assembly after voting tallies at a quarter of voting districts in the country had been captured on the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) results system.

The votes counted and captured stood at around three million, with the ANC obtaining 55 percent of the vote, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 26 percent. If the trend continues throughout the day, this would mean the ANC would see its significant majority reduced and support for the DA increasing by a few percentage points from 22 percent of the vote in the 2014 polls to over 26 percent.

Early indications are that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) might see an increase in its support from the six percent it obtained in 2014.

The Freedom Front Plus are surprise contenders in the top five race, having obtained 101,492 votes so far, but this could change as the counting and capturing process for around 75 percent of voting districts was not yet complete.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) had around 50,000 votes, bearing in mind very few results from the KwaZulu-Natal province, its stronghold, had been captured on the results board.

Earlier:

The provinces

With just under 10% of the vote counted in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic heartland and one of the expected battleground provinces, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was also leading with over 120,000 votes, or just over 53% of the vote counted.

By 6:30am on Thursday, the main challengers, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had tallied just under 60,000 and just over 30,000 votes, respectively.

The next best party was the Freedom Front Plus with just under 10,000 votes, while the rest trailed in even further behind with less than a percent of the vote each.

Gauteng is SA’s richest province, contributing over a third of the national gross domestic product while it is also the most populous, home to a staggering 14 million people.

With less than a quarter of votes counted in South Africa’s border provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the ANC was also leading the pack of political parties seeking seats in these provincial legislatures.

Early results captured on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) system, show the ANC leading in Mpumalanga where around 20 percent of votes cast had been counted. By 7am, the ruling party was leading with 186,453 votes, followed by the Democratic Alliance with 25,603 and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wih 22,708.

Limpopo appeared to follow 2014 voting trends, with the ANC leading with 62,703 votes, followed by the EFF, which replaced the DA as the official opposition in that province in the 2014 poll.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) looks to be regaining lost ground in its stronghold province of KwaZulu-Natal where early election results show it putting in a strong showing behind the ANC.

By 7am on Wednesday, with just over 150,000 votes counted, the ANC was leading with just under 80,000 votes, followed by the IFP on 32,700 and the DA with 18,000.

The DA is the official opposition in the province but a resurgent IFP is putting up a solid push for the title of official opposition which it lost to the DA in the 2014 general election.

In neighbouring Eastern Cape, with 443,000 votes counted, the ANC was leading with 307,000, followed by the DA with 78,000 and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with just under 30,000.

The ANC is the governing party in the province but in the 2016 local government elections saw a coalition of the DA and EFF take control of Nelson Mandela Bay, which includes Port Elizabeth, before that coalition collapsed amid acrimony.

A three-party dominance also emerged in the provinces of the Free State, North West and Northern Cape.

By 07h30, the ANC was ahead in all three provinces, capturing 64,493 votes in the Free State, 103,023 in North West and 99,660 in the Northern Cape.

However, less than a third of the votes had been counted and captured on the IEC dashboard in the Free State and North West, while the process was almost two-thirds complete in the Northern Cape – South Africa’s largest province, known for also having the country’s smallest population.

If the trend continues, the EFF will remain the official opposition in North West after obtaining around 26,604 votes thus far.

With vote counting and capturing at an advanced stage in the Northern Cape, the DA had obtained around a third of the vote compared to the just over 50 percent of the vote having gone to the ANC.

Earlier:

In a statement at 11.30pm, IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said the Electoral Commission “would like to assure South Africa and all voters of the overall integrity of the electoral process” … “in the light of allegations of two separate instances of double voting”.

The alleged instances of the same individuals voting at different voting stations had been brought to the IEC’s attention over the past few hours.

Moepya, however, said the IEC’s checks and safeguards together served to protect the integrity of the vote.

He named the voters’ roll, the requirement of a valid ID being scanned, the marking of voters’ thumbs with indelible ink, the signing of sworn statements by voters at stations where they were not registered, the presence of party agents monitoring activities at voting stations, the existence of exception reports and the fact that the results and data around them would be captured indefinitely to identify instances of electoral fraud.

Moepya said data from scanners would be assessed along with analysis of voters’ rolls. Where fraud could be detected, results from affected wards would be quarantined and criminal charges would be pursued against perpetrators, “who will be very well known to us. They have left footprints, and will be pursued.”

He said objections could be raised by political parties throughout the process, including ineligibility on the part of any voter to vote, double voting or any other irregularity. They called for all suspected cases to be registered for investigation.

No voter would be allowed to place the overall integrity of the elections in doubt, said Moepya.

Critics have pointed out that many of the IEC’s safeguards – including the ink being easily removable from thumbs, scanners being broken and not linked to a central system, voters’ rolls being printed only for each voting station and stickers no longer being placed in ID books because ID cards cannot receive them – appeared to have either broken down or shown serious vulnerabilities.

They have also pointed out that instances of double voting more than likely went beyond just two separate instances.

Moepya conceded that it was possible the problem was real, but the IEC would fully investigate and take appropriate action. He said everything would be transparent.

“We will share them with you. And we will know what happened.”

Earlier:

The “critical process” of counting votes had begun in earnest in South Africa after voting stations closed their doors at 9pm, the country’s elections body said on Wednesday night, with the first results being delivered.

The first election results in the Eastern Cape came out at a voting station where only 21 ballots were cast.

The results from the Mvomvo Lodge voting station at Umzimbuvu region in Eastern Cape was posted outside the results centre.

The results were: ANC – 9 votes; EFF – 7 votes; ATM – 2 votes; UDM – 2 votes; and PAC – one vote.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said in most areas voting progressed smoothly “despite isolated incidents where voting operations were adversely affected by inclement weather, community unrest, power outages and some logistical challenges”.

Inclement weather conditions affected temporary voting stations in the Free State and the Eastern Cape.

“Strong thunderstorms were reported in the early evening in the Free State where 16 temporary voting stations in Mangaung were blown down by strong winds and where heavy rain affected the conditions underfoot,” the statement said.

“In Nelson Mandela Bay and Craddock in the Eastern Cape heavy rain and winds also affected operations in more than 30 temporary voting stations.”

Power cuts, which have become more commonplace in the country as Eskom grapples with financial and operational woes, plunged several voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng into darkness with candles being lit to guide voters.

“The Electoral Commission has been working closely with Eskom and local municipalities to rapidly restore power in affected areas.”

Explaining the process after voting stations closed its doors, the IEC said that electoral staff would check the seals and open ballot boxes whereafter the ballots are reconciled with those issued.

“Once the reconciliation is completed, the marked ballots are sorted into piles according to the party voted for. For ease of counting, the ballots are grouped together in batches of tens and hundreds,” the IEC said.

“The ballots for each party are counted and recounted to ensure accuracy and the results captured on two duplicate results slips which reflect the voting station, the number of cast ballots, the number of votes for each party and the number of spoiled ballots.”

The process is observed by party agents who then sign the results slips which are posted on the door of the voting station.

“One result slip is then posted on the door of the voting station while the other is taken by the Presiding Officer to the local IEC office where it is scanned and the data entered into the results system using a double capture system to minimise any human error.”

“Once audited by independent auditors, the results are released and are simultaneously visible to all those with access to the results system – including Electoral Commission, political parties, observers and the media. Parties can verify the captured results against their copy of the original results slip to ensure accuracy.”

The IEC expected the first results from voting districts with smaller numbers of voters to be reflected on the commission’s results system before midnight on Wednesday.

Results from other larger voting districts are expected from Thursday onward.

Earlier:

Voting stations closed their doors at 9pm on Wednesday, though voters who were still waiting to vote and had arrived before the cut-off time were still allowed to cast their ballots.

The process of counting the ballots began in several voting districts.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela confirmed on Wednesday night that the first results were expected from about 11pm, with the smaller stations normally reporting results first.

She told IOL: “At 9pm when our voting stations close our officials and political parties will take a two-minute break and then they begin the sorting and the counting. After they have done the sorting and the counting, historically the first station that posts the results comes somewhere between 11pm and midnight.”

Results only really started streaming in from around 3am on Thursday from other smaller voting stations, with the next morning at 11am usually the time when bigger data streams from other stations began to flood in.

The IEC is expected to announce the final results on Saturday, with political parties given until Friday to lodge objections.

You will be able to follow the results data as they are announced by the IEC.

Earlier:

There was no last-minute rush in Lethabong, north-east of Rustenburg in North West, on Wednesday night as polling stations closed.

At Noka ya Lerato Primary School, voting station, electoral officers closed the station at exactly 21:00, with no more voters waiting to vote.

African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members sang and danced opposite each other outside the voting station, confident that their parties had received the most votes.

Counting of votes started once the voting station was closed.

Voting in the area got off to a slow start on Wednesday, with the number of people voting reckoned to be lower than what was the case previously.

A party agent said at one voting station in Lethabong over 1,000 registered voters did not turn to vote.

“There is only one polling station where the number is good. At Lethabong Community Creche about 300 people did not turn up to vote, this is the only station recording a better turn up,” said the party agent who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak. – African News Agency (ANA)

Earlier:

As voting cutoff time drew closer on election day, government urged citizens who were yet to vote to go and cast their votes at polling stations.

Voting got off fairly well early Wednesday although unrest in protesting communities in provinces such as Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and North West caused glitches. Government said the department of home affairs’ offices would be open until 9pm to help those without identity documents.

”We are pleased that millions of South Africans have heeded the call to vote, and have conducted themselves in an orderly and respectful manner. Our message to those who have not yet voted is that your country needs you to stand up and vote. Your vote matters and can make a difference as we work together to build a better tomorrow. Home Affairs offices across the country have been open since 7am to assist the public with enabling documents so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote. These offices will remain open until 9 pm in line with the voting hours declared by the IEC,” government said in a statement.

As Wednesday progressed, some voting stations ran out of ballot papers and, by 5pm, at least five polling stations had not opened. The Cape Town polling stations were the most affected by ballot paper shortages. Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) deputy chief electoral officer Masego Shiburi said the ballot paper shortage problem was being addressed.

”In Cape Town, this problem was caused by officials distributing less ballots than what the stations were entitled to. We have issued an instruction once more for ballot papers to be provided to all stations experiencing shortages…there will be no shortage of voting material including ballot papers. Around 62 million ballot papers were printed by the IEC,” Shiburi told reporters at the national elections results centre in Pretoria.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night also urged citizens to take advantage of the remaining hours to cast their ballots in the country’s general election.

Not voting was akin to betraying those who had fought for the democracy of South Africa, said provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

“Failure to exercise your democratic right to vote – while it is a choice in the constitution – is tantamount to the betrayal of all the martyrs who put aside their own personal interests and were murdered, maimed, tortured and persecuted in various other ways – just for demanding the right of all citizens to exercise their vote,” he said.

The right to vote was a “coveted prize” that allowed citizens to determine the destiny of the country, said Ntuli.

“This right cannot be easily forfeited for it was attained through supreme sacrifice and in difficult and painful circumstances.”

“By voting, citizens are putting [their] shoulders to the wheel and joining millions of South Africans who are committed and working hard to help the country to realise its immense socio-economic potential.

“Once again, the ANC is pleading with all the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africans at large not to get left behind, but rather join hands with the ANC and move the country forward,” said Ntuli.

KwaZulu-Natal has 5,521,951 registered voters, and, in keeping with the national trend, the majority are female.

Also in line with the national trend, the lowest number of registered voters are in the 18- to 19-year-old category.

Polls are set to close at 9pm. – African News Agency (ANA)

Earlier:

By 5pm on voting day, five voting stations in South Africa had still not opened to voters. The IEC said that they were working to get them opened and would not turn away voters still trying to vote there as long as they had been there since before 9pm when all voting stations are meant to close (ie, not allow anyone else to join the queues).

Two were in the Eastern Cape – Buffalo City and Ntabankulu. Three were in KZN, all in the Inkosi Langalibalele municipality in the uThukela District (Escort).

The IEC chalked it up to community unrest that security agencies, government representatives and the electoral commission had not been able to resolve.

“Efforts to resolve these and provide voters in these areas with an opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote are continuing and will continue for as long as is necessary,” said the IEC in a statement.

Four voting stations in Vuwani, Limpopo, which had earlier opened were also forced to close for a period during the course of the day due to unrest and safety concerns. However, these had all now reopened, according to the IEC.

“The Electoral Commission is saddened by the lack of respect for democracy and the rights of others in these limited areas and once again calls on these communities to put the national interest of the country above the narrow interest of the community at least for today,” added the commission.

The commission also confirmed there had been instances of voters trying to vote more than once after removing the ink on their thumb nails, and said they would be prosecuted.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Sy Mamabolo made the warning at the national results operations centre in Pretoria, after journalists asked him about claims of people removing the ink from their fingernails and voting again in the ongoing sixth general elections.

The UDM was confirmed to be one party that had complained about the ink problem, along with the EFF.

“If there are people who are attempting to double vote, then it’s a fraudulent activity. It’s one which the Commission will not countenance. If there is evidence of anyone attempting, or having factually voted twice we would want details of those people so that we institute prosecutions against them,” said Mamabolo.

“We can never allow a situation where people are allowed to vote twice.”

They further said that some voting stations had been overwhelmed by demand from people trying to vote there when they were not registered in that ward, and it had therefore been difficult to plan the amount of voting materials that would have been required.

“The Electoral Commission remains highly satisfied and encouraged with voting progress throughout the day and throughout the country,” the IEC’s deputy chief executive Masego Shiburi told journalists at the national results operations centre in Pretoria.

“However, there have been some setbacks including those caused by ongoing community unrest in isolated areas which have affected election operations,” Shiburi said.

“Four voting stations in Vuwani, Limpopo which had earlier opened were also forced to close for a period during the course of the day due to unrest and safety concerns. However, these have now all reopened,” Shiburi said.

“The IEC is saddened by the lack of respect for democracy and the rights of others in these limited areas and once again calls on these communities to put the national interests of the country above narrow interests of the community at least for today.”

Earlier:

Two elderly voters have now reportedly died of natural causes on Wednesday at voting stations in Gauteng.

Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe announced the death of an elderly voter at the Maqingwana voting station in Emfuleni in the Vaal, while the other death was in Tshwane.

The Vaal fraternity was saddened by the passing of a 79-year-old woman during elections at Mqiniswa Primary School in Bophelong today.

It is reported that paramedics were called to the scene and declared gogo dead after she had fainted.

Party agents who saw gogo on her arrival at the voting station said that she seemed very happy to cast her vote. “It is very unfortunate that gogo died before she could vote.” They said.

In the Eastern Cape, an IEC staff member was injured after being involved in an accident. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Voting seems to be going fast at Laerskool General Christian De

Earlier

President Cyril Ramaphosa voted in Chiawelo, Soweto, and said he was humbled by the number of people who also came out to exercise their democratic right.

“I am truly humbled by the turnout that I’m seeing here and the excitement that one can feel. There is a great vibe and it’s a vibe for democracy. It’s a vibe also for our democratic system that we’ve been building over the past 25 years. 25 years later we still have a nation that is brimming with confidence and excitement by casting their vote,” said the president.

Earlier

The SABC has reported that one of the pro-Makhado task team leaders was arrested on Tuesday night.

The task team has been demanding that the area be reincorporated into Makhado from the Collins Chabane municipality, and there have been reports claiming that some have chosen not to vote today.

Though police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that an arrest had been made, he, said the man could not, at this point, be linked to the pro-Makhdado task team.

He told the SABC: “I can’t confirm that the person in question is the pro-makhado task team leader, but what I can confirm is that police conducted operations last night and took in one person for intimidation and violation of the electoral act. This person is scheduled to appear at the Vuwani Magistrates’ Court on Friday.”

He said the police were “ready for anything” should the people decide to protest, though he also said he was not anticipating any disruption.

“As the police, we’re in large numbers in this area and the arrest we’re talking about cannot be linked to the pro-Makhado group at this stage but we’re ready for anything in this place, you can see that it’s calm. There are police officers in every voting station and those who are patrolling the area. We really don’t anticipate any problem so far.”

Earlier

Police have reportedly opened fire on the residents of Holpan, outside Kimberly in the Northern Cape.

This after some residents in the area stopped others from voting, and the police intervened in an attempt to disperse the crowd, eNCA reports.

They reportedly complained that nothing had changed since the dawn of democracy

Earlier

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, will on Wednesday cast their votes at Hitekani Primary School, Chiawelo, Soweto, where he spent his early life.

The president also encouraged eligible voters to go out in their numbers to vote.

He said: “As part of our celebration of 25 years of freedom and democracy, this election is an important milestone in our development as a nation and it is our duty as citizens to exercise our hard-won right to determine the direction in which the country moves. Our vote ensures that our democracy remains vibrant and inclusive.”

Former president Kgalema Montlanthe also encouraged people to exercise their right and vote at Killarney Country club, where he will cast his vote.

Video by Tracy-Lee Stark

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane arrived at his voting station in Dobsonville with his parents and family members to vote.

“This is a huge moment for the people of SA, change is coming in this country,” said the DA.

South Africans go to the polls today in what is the most crucial election since the one which brought the country democracy in April 1994.

That ordinary citizens are concerned about the future is echoed in high levels of voter uncertainty, but also in the record number of parties – 48 – which will be on the ballot papers.

That compares with the 29 who registered to fight the previous national election in 2014, and just 19, which were the contestants in the 1994 poll.

In 1994, when Nelson Mandela led the ANC to its first electoral victory, 19 million votes were cast in a stunning voter turnout of just under 88%.

This year, despite the large increase in our population, roughly the same number of voters are expected to make their crosses in a total turnout which will drop to just on 70%, according to forecasts.

Voter apathy – particularly among the youth and people in some rural areas where service delivery has been poor – is a growing feature of our national elections … something which worries all political parties.

Despite 25 years of democracy, there is still a mound of unfinished business in this country – and these issues have been thoroughly hashed over by all parties.

State capture and corruption have led the debate, along with land restitution and job creation, in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

The election is critical for the three major parties.

The ANC is expected to win – but how it wins will be important. If its majority is reduced nationally, it may feel the need to move closer to the EFF on the radical side.

Many are wondering whether an emphatic victory will empower President Cyril Ramaphosa to move against his opponents in the Jacob Zuma faction … or whether it will be business as usual.

The EFF is, by all accounts, poised to improve its electoral position – but opinions vary on how well it will do. But what is certain is that it will play an even more influential role after tomorrow.

The DA might fight to hold on to its official position in the face of a strong EFF performance, but the party’s faithful have always been relied upon to come to its aid.

