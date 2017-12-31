Just before midnight, SA DJ crowd-pullers wow Mbombela crowd

The Mpumalanga cultural festival’s new year eve party got underway with Glen Lewis rocking the crowd.

It was impossible to not look forward to the clock striking midnight for most of the guests here at Mpumalanga’s capital.

Held in Mbombela, the two day musical entertainment is kicking off tonight with a line of the most famous DJs the country can offer.

The intimate crowd of about 1000 revellers spread across decadent interior at Head South Business Lounge, an event held in conjunction with the department of arts and culture, have a common interest: music and some more.

The capital city of Mpumalanga is hosting a bevy of DJs tonight, including but not limited to household names suchh Vinny Da Vinci; Lerato Kganyago and Lewis himself is set to continue tomorrow noon.

The second day of the ninth annual showpiece will feature an array of artists such as Micasa, Riky Rick and supporting acts from the area.

The Citizen Online will bring you a pictorial feature of the event. Pictures courtesy of Pako Tagane.