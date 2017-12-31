 
menu
What's Hot 31.12.2017 11:45 pm

Just before midnight, SA DJ crowd-pullers wow Mbombela crowd

Gosebo Mathope
Mpumalanga Cultural and Musical Festival. Credit: Pako Tagane

Mpumalanga Cultural and Musical Festival. Credit: Pako Tagane

It was impossible to not look forward to the clock striking midnight for most of the guests here at Mpumalanga’s capital.

The Mpumalanga cultural festival’s new year eve party got underway with Glen Lewis rocking the crowd.

It was impossible to not look forward to the clock striking midnight for most of the guests here at Mpumalanga’s capital.

Held in Mbombela, the two day musical entertainment is kicking off tonight with a line of the most famous DJs the country can offer.

The intimate crowd of about 1000 revellers spread across decadent interior at Head South Business Lounge, an event held in conjunction with the department of arts and culture, have a common interest: music and some more.

The capital city of Mpumalanga is hosting a bevy of DJs tonight, including but not limited to household names suchh Vinny Da Vinci; Lerato Kganyago and Lewis himself is set to continue tomorrow noon.

The second day of the ninth annual showpiece will feature an array of artists such as  Micasa, Riky Rick and supporting acts from the area.

The Citizen Online will bring you a pictorial feature of the event. Pictures courtesy of Pako Tagane.

Related Stories
Listeriosis claims three in the Lowveld 22.12.2017
VIDEOS: Black Friday madness in Mpumalanga 24.11.2017
Teenager shot while riding off-road bike 24.10.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 What A Moon

VALUE BET

RACE 3 First Mate

RACE MEETING

31 December Greyville

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.