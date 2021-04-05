24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
1/21
Long queues of motorists driving back from Limpopo on the N1 heading towards Pretoria after the easter long weekend, 5 March 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2/21
Visitors look at large displays of mummies in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization after its reopening in Old Cairo, Egypt, 05 April 2021. The museum reopened a day after a parade, called The Pharaohs’ Golden Parade, with 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies – 18 kings and four queens – transferred from the Egyptian Museum at Tahrir Square to their new resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat on 03 April 2021. The mummies will be put on display to the general public in the museum’s Royal Hall of Mummies from 18 April 2021 on. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
3/21
Mpumi Dladla at Market Theatre in Johannesburg, 5 April 2021. Exhibition titled Stimela opened on Sunday at the Market Theatre to celebrate the 82nd birthday of the late music legend Hugh Masekela. Curated by his former professional photographer, Brett Rubin, Picture: Nigel Sibanda
4/21
Illegal electricuty connections after a protest on London road after the community learned about a planned operation to cut off illegal electricity connections in the Riverpark area of Alexandra, 18 February 2021. The operation was cancelled, as they blockaded the road leading to the area. Picture: Neil McCartney
5/21
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 05: Amatduring a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
6/21
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 04: Luis Arraez #2 of the Minnesota Twins is forced out at second base as Luis Urias #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers makes a throw to first base during a game at American Family Field on April 04, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
7/21
A tram decorated with posters of the ongoing state Legislative Assembly elections crosses a road in Kolkata on April 5, 2021. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
8/21
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 5: Wendy McCully holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 5, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Derek Chauvin murder trial continues today, the former Minneapolis Police officer is accused of multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd last May. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
9/21
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 5: People sit under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin on April 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The iconic cherry blossoms reached their peak bloom on March 28 this season, earlier than expected. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
10/21
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 05: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on from the second hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
11/21
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions while returning to the White House on April 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden answered questions on his planned infrastructure package after spending the weekend at Camp David. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
12/21
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 04: Luis Arraez #2 of the Minnesota Twins looks to the dugout during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 04, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
13/21
A handout picture released by the Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management shows lava flowing from a crack near Grindavik, on April 5, 2021. – The volcanic eruption, which has been ongoing for more than two weeks in Iceland about 40 kilometers from Reykjavik, spread on April 5, 2021 with a new fault spewing lava, according to the meteorological institute and live images from Icelandic television. (Photo by Handout / Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO /ICELANDIC COAST GUARD ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
14/21
Crystal Palace’s English manager Roy Hodgson checks out the conditions ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 5, 2021. (Photo by Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
15/21
People walk past a shop selling traditional Keffiyeh scarves on a shopping street the capital Amman, on April 5, 2021, after a rare security operation took place in the country. – Jordan’s Prince Hamzah, accused by the government of a “wicked” plot against his elder half-brother King Abdullah II, insisted he will not obey orders restricting his movement. The government has accused him of involvement in a seditious conspiracy to “destabilise the kingdom’s security”, placed him under house arrest and detained at least 16 more people. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)
16/21
This handout picture released by the European Council (EC) on April 5, 2021 shows President of the European Council Charles Michel giving a press statement at Carthage Palace east of the capital Tunis. (Photo by DARIO PIGNATELLI / EBS / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / EUROPEAN COUNCIL/ DARIO PIGNATELLI” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
17/21
This handout picture released by the European Council (EC) on April 5, 2021 shows President of the European Council Charles Michel (L) meeting with Tunisia’s President Kais Saied (R) at Carthage Palace east of the capital Tunis. (Photo by DARIO PIGNATELLI / EBS / AFP
18/21
Election officials prepare polling stations on the eve of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections, in Chennai on April 5, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
19/21
Republicans gather for a wreath laying ceremony in the city cemetery in Derry (Londonderry) in Northern Ireland on April 5, 2021, to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
20/21
21/21
