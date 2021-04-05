24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2021

2/21

Visitors look at large displays of mummies in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization after its reopening in Old Cairo, Egypt, 05 April 2021. The museum reopened a day after a parade, called The Pharaohs’ Golden Parade, with 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies – 18 kings and four queens – transferred from the Egyptian Museum at Tahrir Square to their new resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat on 03 April 2021. The mummies will be put on display to the general public in the museum’s Royal Hall of Mummies from 18 April 2021 on. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI