South African punter wins R416,790 at Hollywoodbets

The South Africa-based punter placed a Combo Bet of just R9,000 at Hollywoodbets.net and turned it into a huge six-figure return.

Combination bets may be better known when it comes to sports betting, with many punters choosing to add multiple selections to horse racing bets or soccer accumulators each week in a bid to win big.

But the Combo Bets the punter used are inside the live casino rooms supplied to Hollywoodbets by leading betting games supplier BetGames.TV. They are a little less well known or even utilised by online gambling customers.

But that didn’t stop one anonymous Hollywoodbets customer combining five predictions for upcoming live dealer draws into one Combo Bet and winning big.

“A huge congratulations goes to the lucky player who not only enjoyed their gaming experience but walked away with a significant amount of winnings,” said Aiste Garneviciene, COO at BetGames.TV which supplies the combination bet feature to Hollywoodbets.

“Having bettors reap the rewards of our marketing tools and games is always fantastic to see. All the hard work we put into devising the content and promotions that go with it, is all made worthwhile when we see such happy players.”

BetGames.TV is a leading supplier of products and features to betting sites in South Africa, with Combo Bets and Subscription Bets two of the newest to become available. Both are aimed at driving engagement and interest in betting online as the move away from traditional shop betting continues.

Combination bets work by allowing customers to combine selections of outcomes in any game into one bet to increase value. They work in exactly the same way that a sports betting accumulator does, with all outcomes needing to happen to win.

Subscription bets provide a more time efficient way to bet on games, with BetGames.TV and Hollywoodbets working together to improve the experience that customers using the site face.

If a customer has a favoured number in a draw that they choose to bet on, they can subscribe and bet on the number in multiple draws. It means customers no longer need to miss out on potential wins.

Subscription bets allow customers to bet on a selected number in 1, 3, 5 or 10 future draws – although the same selection has to be made.

BetGames.TV has rapidly improved the only betting experience in the South African gambling community, working with a number of the country’s online operators to bring the latest technology to the table.

BetGames is one of the world’s leading suppliers of live dealer games, everything from casino tables including roulette, blackjack and baccarat, as well as live lottery draws online.

The company was chosen as a partner by Hollywoodbets due to its huge expertise in the global online wagering industry, being a technology supplier to some of the world’s leading bookmakers

BetGames.TV holds licences in a number of regions including working in regulated markets through the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority, and holds Italian, South African, Swedish and Colombian licences.

