24 hours in pictures, 25 March 2021

A man cleans the stairs of the occupied Theatre Graslin by culture workers, in Nantes, western France, on March 25, 2021, to demand the reopening of cultural places and theatres, a year after the first closing measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. – They are following the example of the action at the Odeon Theatre, occupied since March 4, 2021 by cultural actors and workers who are demanding the reopening of cultural venues and a financial aid. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)