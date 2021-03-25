24 hours in pictures, 25 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
Move One Million outside the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, 25 March 2021. A group of ANC members protested in support of Zuma ahead of the courts desision on whether he was in contempt of a previous ruling, whilst a bigger group of protestors from Action SA and Move One Million counter protested. Picture: Neil McCartney
Action SA members outside the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, 25 March 2021. A group of ANC members protested in support of Zuma ahead of the courts desision on whether he was in contempt of a previous ruling, whilst a bigger group of protestors from Action SA and Move One Million counter protested. Picture: Neil McCartney
Pro Zuma supporters outside the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, 25 March 2021. A group of ANC members protested in support of Zuma ahead of the courts desision on whether he was in contempt of a previous ruling, whilst a bigger group of protestors from Action SA and Move One Million counter protested. Picture: Neil McCartney
Carl Niehaus outside the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, 25 March 2021. A group of ANC members protested in support of Zuma ahead of the courts desision on whether he was in contempt of a previous ruling, whilst a bigger group of protestors from Action SA and Move One Million counter protested. Picture: Neil McCartney
South African Revenue Service (Sars) employee Vlok Symington after testifying at the State Capture in Johannesburg, 25 March 2021, on an email from Dr JP Pretorius, an official of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) who advised then-NPA head Shaun Abrahams to reconsider charges against Pravin Gordhan, Ivan Pillay and Oupa Magashula. Picture;Nigel Sibanda
Members of the Tigrayan Community Association in South Africa protest outside the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Pretoria CBD, 25 March 2021. This comes after the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that Eritrean soldiers killed over 100 civilians in a November massacre in Tigray, Ethiopia, that may amount to crimes against humanity. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Callum Hudson-Odoi (L) of England kicks the ball past Kastriot Imeri of Switzerland during the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group D football match between England and Switzerland at the Bonifika Stadium in Koper, on March 25, 2021. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 25: Special Operations Command Gen. Richard Clarke, left, and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), right, speak following a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 25: Madison Keys of the United States returns a shot during her singles second round match against Ana Konjuh of Croatia on Day 4 of the 2021 Miami Open presented by Itaú at Hard Rock Stadium at Hard Rock Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mark Brown/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mark Brown / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
A construction project using shipping containers to create housing is seen in progess in Alexandra, 25 March 2021. The project aims to de-densify parts of the township. The structures will come with fully furnished built-in ablution facilities and sanitary provisions. Picture: Michel Bega
Early morning fog is pictured as rain continues to fall in Johannesburg, 25 March 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Members of the Tigrayan Community Association in South Africa protest outside the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Pretoria CBD, 25 March 2021. This comes after the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that Eritrean soldiers killed over 100 civilians in a November massacre in Tigray, Ethiopia, that may amount to crimes against humanity. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A tourist chooses a Napoleon Bonaparte bust in Ajaccio on March 25, 2021, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte on May 5, 2021, on the French mediterranean island of Corsica. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)
French singer of the rap band “3eme Oeil” (Third Eye) Boss One poses during a photo session in Paris on March 25, 2021. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)
A fan asks for the shirt of Denmark’s defender Simon Kjaer ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier group F football match between Israel and Denmark at Bloomfield stadium in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 25, 2021. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi poses for photos with his trophy after winning the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Flying Hill Individual competition in Planica on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP)
A man cleans the stairs of the occupied Theatre Graslin by culture workers, in Nantes, western France, on March 25, 2021, to demand the reopening of cultural places and theatres, a year after the first closing measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. – They are following the example of the action at the Odeon Theatre, occupied since March 4, 2021 by cultural actors and workers who are demanding the reopening of cultural venues and a financial aid. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
A woman walks by the Imperial beer Microbrasserie in Ajaccio on March 25, 2021 ahead of the 200th anniversary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte on May 5, 2021, on the French mediterranean island of Corsica. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)
The Italian son of the late football idol Diego Maradona, Diego Armando Maradona Sinagra, known as Diego Junior, poses after he was granted the Argentine nationality on March 25, 2021 during a ceremony at the Argentine consulate in Rome. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
ISraeli fans cheer ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier group F football match between Israel and Denmark at Bloomfield stadium in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 25, 2021. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Kimi Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen attends the presser ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix in the city of Sakhir on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Dan ISTITENE / FIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / FIA / DAN ISTITENE”- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
South Africa’s Rivaldo Coetzee (L) vies for the ball with GhanaÕs Mohamed Kudus (R) during the 2022 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between South Africa and Ghana at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
