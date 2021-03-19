24 Hours in pictures, 19 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and across the world.
1/21
Fruit vendor Paul Machaieie pushes his fruit cart as he looks for clients along the pavement outside the Lenasia Magistrates Court, 19 March 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
2/21
Human rights activists march against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), 19 March 2021, across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein. The march, led by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, coincides with Human Rights Month. Picture: Michel Bega
3/21
Human rights activists march against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), 19 March 2021, across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein. The march, led by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, coincides with Human Rights Month. Picture: Michel Bega
4/21
Human rights activists march against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), 19 March 2021, across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein. The march, led by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, coincides with Human Rights Month. Picture: Michel Bega
5/21
Eldorado Park community members demonstrate outside the Lenasia Magistrates Court, 19 March 2021, in support of the families of Vusi Mathebula and Franklin Willett who were found tortured and murdered in a house in Eldos on 5 March. Picture: Michel Bega
6/21
Eldorado Park community members demonstrate outside the Lenasia Magistrates Court, 19 March 2021, in support of the families of Vusi Mathebula and Franklin Willett who were found tortured and murdered in a house in Eldos on 5 March. Picture: Michel Bega
7/21
Eldorado Park community members demonstrate outside the Lenasia Magistrates Court, 19 March 2021, in support of the families of Vusi Mathebula and Franklin Willett who were found tortured and murdered in a house in Eldos on 5 March. Picture: Michel Bega
8/21
A bird stands on an ice floe floating on the Moskva river in Moscow on March 19, 2021. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
9/21
A close-up of the hairstyle of a ‘fallera’, a female resident wearing the regional costume, on St. Joseph Day despite the Fallas festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Valencia, Spain, 19 March 2021. Traditionally, the fallas sculptures are burnt on St. Joseph Day to put an end to several weeks of one of the most important festivals in Spain. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling
10/21
A food delivery courier cycles past a wooden house in Moscow on March 19, 2021. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
11/21
A general view shows visual installation “La Ferita” (The Wound) by French artist JR after its unveiling on the facade of the Renaissance Palazzo Strozzi in Florence on March 19, 2021. – JR has reinterpreted the façade of the Renaissance palazzo with one of his signature optical illusions, appearing to open up the building to reveal a vision of an interior at once real and imaginary achieved with a black and white photographic collage to trigger a debate on the accessibility of culture in the age of Covid-19. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
12/21
Artists including clowns and puppeteers demonstrate during a week-long demonstration calling for answers from the National Arts Council about the COVID-19 coronavirus stimulus package, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 March 2021. The artist are demonstrating because the PESP (Presidential Stimulus Package) that was promised in 2020 to help struggling artists effected by a loss of work due to the pandemic has been blighted by corruption allegations. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
13/21
Kashmiri Muslims pray as a priest (not pictured) displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad, on the last Friday of Mehraj-ul-Alam (ascension to heaven), at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, India, 19 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
14/21
Hindu priests perform ‘Narmada Aarti’ or the worshipping of Narmada river which is considered sacred, at Jabalpur, some 300km from the state capital Bhopal, India, 18 March 2021 (issued 19 March 2021). Everyday, thousands of devotees attend the Narmada Aarti at the banks of river Narmada as a ritual. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA
15/21
A healthcare worker from Prague Ambulance Service rests after transport of COVID-19 patients to Semily Hospital from overloaded Ceska Lipa Hospital, in Semily, Czech Republic, 18 March 2021. Hospitals across the country are on the edge of capacity and so it is necessary to transport COVID-19 positive patients to hospitals with free capacity. According to the data of Czech Health Ministry of 17 March 2021, there are about 8900 patients with Covid in the Czech hospitals, of which about 1900 on ICU. The Czech Republic’s increasing trend in new SARS-CoV-2 infections is still high as Czech government announced from 01 March 2021 tightened measures, to curb the spread of COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
16/21
An elderly Palestinian man reacts during a rally protesting the confiscation of land for the Israeli settlement of Karmel, near Yatta village south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank, on March 19, 2021, before the Israeli army declared the area a closed military zone and ordered demonstrators to leave. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
17/21
Protesters take cover behind makeshift barricades during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon’s Thaketa township on March 19, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)
18/21
In this picture taken on March 18, 2021 a deserted street is seen after a curfew was imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
19/21
An activist lays on the floor of a skate park during a protest against environmental destructions in Jakarta, Indonesia, 19 March 2021. Dozens of youths participated in a rally as part of the global climate strike movement demanding government to declare the climate emergency. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
20/21
Kashmiri Muslims devotees react as a priest displays a holy relic, believed to be a hair from the Prophet Mohammad’s beard, during the last Friday of Miraj-Ul-Alam (ascension to heaven) celebrations at Kashmir’s main Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on March 19, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
21/21
Burlesque performer Tallulah Talons dances in the “Pandemic Burlesque” show presented by Tallulah Talons at Club Cumming on March 18, 2021 in New York City. – Like many other New York City nightlife venues, the club was shuttered in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it continued to host cabaret and comedy shows via live stream for most of the year. The venue reintroduced on-site outdoor events in late December 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.