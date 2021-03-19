24 Hours in pictures, 19 March 2021

15/21

A healthcare worker from Prague Ambulance Service rests after transport of COVID-19 patients to Semily Hospital from overloaded Ceska Lipa Hospital, in Semily, Czech Republic, 18 March 2021. Hospitals across the country are on the edge of capacity and so it is necessary to transport COVID-19 positive patients to hospitals with free capacity. According to the data of Czech Health Ministry of 17 March 2021, there are about 8900 patients with Covid in the Czech hospitals, of which about 1900 on ICU. The Czech Republic’s increasing trend in new SARS-CoV-2 infections is still high as Czech government announced from 01 March 2021 tightened measures, to curb the spread of COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK