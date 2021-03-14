48 hours in pictures, 14 March 2021

8/21

Floral tributes to honour alleged murder victim Sarah Everard are pictured at the bandstand on Clapham Common in south London on March 14, 2021, a day after Metropolitan Police officers scuffled at the spot with some members of a hundreds-strong crowd that gathered for a candlelit tribute. – London’s Metropolitan Police on Sunday defended its handling of a high-profile protest calling for greater public safety for women, after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night to gather on Clapham Common park to mark the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing nearby as she walked home earlier this month. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [alleged murder victim Sarah Everard] instead of [murder victim Sarah Everard]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”