48 hours in pictures, 14 March 2021

A Philippine attendee holds a picture of Our Lady of the Philippines, and the Philippine flag during the Pope’s weekly Angelus prayer on March 14, 2021 at St. Peter’s Square in The Vatican. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
An employee passes by a Volkswagen ID. logo at the headquarters of German car maker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg on October 26, 2020. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 13: Ethan Thompson #5 of the Oregon State Beavers cuts down a net after the team’s 70-68 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 13: Gianni Hunt (bottom) #0 and Jarod Lucas (C) #2 and Dearon Tucker (top) #35 of the Oregon State Beavers celebrate in confetti after the team’s 70-68 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Norway’s Tarjei Boe competes at the 4×6 Mixed Relay event at the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, on March 14, 2021. – Team Norway won the gold medal ahead the Italy’s team (silver) and Sweden’s Team took the bronze medal. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
Supporters of the “Men in Black Denmark” movement stand behind a banner reading “Black-clad resistance” as they demonstrate against restrictions implemented to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus on March 13, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. – Two people were arrested on the sidelines of a weekend protest against anti-coronavirus restrictions in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, the police said. (Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT
Leicester City’s Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Leicester City’s English striker Jamie Vardy (back) during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Alex Pantling / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Floral tributes to honour alleged murder victim Sarah Everard are pictured at the bandstand on Clapham Common in south London on March 14, 2021, a day after Metropolitan Police officers scuffled at the spot with some members of a hundreds-strong crowd that gathered for a candlelit tribute. – London’s Metropolitan Police on Sunday defended its handling of a high-profile protest calling for greater public safety for women, after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night to gather on Clapham Common park to mark the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing nearby as she walked home earlier this month. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [alleged murder victim Sarah Everard] instead of [murder victim Sarah Everard]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”
Carnival participants dressed in costume and wearing body paint pose for a group picture during the annual Zambo carnival held in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli on March 14, 2021, marking the last period of excess on the eve of the Christian Greek Orthodox lent. – The inspiration of the annual Zambo celebration is unclear, despite it being a tradition that stretches back over a century to when an emigrant to Brazil returned to his native Tripoli bringing the carnival with him. (Photo by Ibrahim CHALHOUB / AFP)
Spectators wave flags to support Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team on day four of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Bradley / AFP)
The body of Shel Ye Win, who was shot with a live round in the face during a crackdown by security forces on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup, is seen in Mandalay on March 14, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) The body of Shel Ye Win, who was shot with a live round in the face during a crackdown by security forces on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup, is seen in Mandalay on March 14, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Bielefeld’s German head coach Uwe Neuhaus (C) celebrates with colleagues after the end of the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Arminia Bielefeld in Leverkusen, western Germany, on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / various sources / AFP)
The pack rides during the 8th stage of the 79th Paris – Nice cycling race, 93 km between Le Plan-Du-Var and Levens, on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Bodybuilders flex their muscles during a bodybuilding competition in Karachi on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)
This picture taken on March 13, 2021, shows a spectator watching the burning wooden structure ‘Corona Tower’ created by Russian artist Nikolay Polissky during celebrations of Maslenitsa, the eastern Slavic Shrovetide in the village of Nikola-Lenivets. – Shrovetide or Maslenitsa is an ancient farewell ceremony to winter, traditionally celebrated in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and involves the burning of a large effigy. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
People stroll under a tree of early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
An alcohol bottle (bottom) is installed on a street of Ueno shopping district to encourage shoppers to disinfect their hands in Tokyo on March 14, 2021 to prevent infection with the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Protesters hold homemade shields as they walk through an area with makeshift barricades to deter security forces during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on March 14, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Protesters sit on a makeshift barricade erected to deter security forces during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on March 14, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)
A Myanmarese policeman, who fled Myanmar and crossed illegally to India, stands in a temporary shelter at an undisclosed location in India’s northeastern state of Mizoram on March 13, 2021. – Scores of Myanmar policemen and their families have now fled to India, security officials said on March 12, with one officer telling AFP that the authorities are “beating and torturing” protestors. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Reunion born, French surfer and Longboard World Champion 2019 Alice Lemoigne, 24-years-old, poses with her board following a training session off the coast of Saint-Leu, on the French Indian ocean island of La Reunion on March 13, 2021 . (Photo by Richard BOUHET / AFP)
