Hail storm hits Ekurhuleni

The roof of Emzed Lifestyle motors in Benoni gave in under the weight of hail during a heavy hail storm that hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Hail on the N12 in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Hail covers the ground in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Koinonia Church in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
A car in a pile of hail in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Hail covers the ground in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Hail covers a sign in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
A car stuck in water under the subway in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
A car that was siting under a tree in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
