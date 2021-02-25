Multimedia 25.2.2021 03:12 pm

Police dismiss claims of war between Zulus and foreign nationals in Hillbrow

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Police dismiss claims of war between Zulus and foreign nationals in Hillbrow

Picture: iStock

Police are on high alert and monitoring the area closely in case violence erupts as a result of fake reports about Zulus and foreign nationals clashing in Hillbrow.

The police have dismissed claims of a war between Zulus and foreign nationals in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.Ssocial media have been abuzz with claims of a war in Hillbrow, with videos circulating of people allegedly shooting at each.

Pictures of dead people have also been circulating, with social media users claiming they were killed in a shoot-out between the two groups.

Those who took to social media claimed that foreign nationals killed a South African, inciting violence between the two groups.

But police in Gauteng dismissed the allegations as fake news.

According to Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, members of the Public Order Police on Wednesday dispersed an illegal gathering of about 70 people at the scene where the family of a security guard who was shot and killed, had arrived to perform a cultural ritual.

Police were alerted to the gathering and random shots being fired. They arrived to disperse the illegal gathering.

No injuries or further incidents were reported.

ALSO READ: SAPS recover stolen police gear, drugs from Hillbrow flat

Five suspects were arrested for contravention of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, while a sixth suspect was arrested for discharging a firearm in a public space.

His licensed firearm was seized by police. The six are expected to make their court appearance on Friday.

No injuries or further incidents were reported.

“We have further noted the resurfacing of an anonymous voice note purporting violence between a group of Zulu people and foreign nationals in Hillbrow, about which a number of people have been killed since January 2021.

“We wish to dispel this voice note and related reports of violence in Hillbrow as fake and malicious news. This clip was actually in circulation previously in January 2021,” said Mathapelo.

ALSO READ: Hundreds of people found in hijacked Hillbrow building, three suspects arrested

Police are on high alert and monitoring the area closely in case violence erupts as a result of the false reports.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man fell to his death allegedly trying to avoid GBV arrest 17.2.2021
Ponte challenge: Stairway to heaven endurance race to 54th floor 23.1.2021
Hundreds of people found in hijacked Hillbrow building, three suspects arrested 9.11.2019

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition