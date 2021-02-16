Multimedia 16.2.2021 11:08 am

WATCH: What’s in Phakaaathi this week?

Phakaaathi Staff
Oupa Manyisa Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Kaizer Chiefs in the hunt for a new goalkeeper? Oupa Manyisa to get another deal at TTM? It’s all in this week’s Phakaaathi, inside the Citizen Newspaper.

In case you haven’t already purchased your copy of the Citizen Newspaper on Tuesday, here is our Senior Digital Administrator, Khaya Ndubane to take you through what to expect in this week’s football supplement Phakaaathi.

It’s another action packed eight pages of football, with all the latest international news and, of course, all your gossip and other stories from the world of Mzansi football.

Kaizer Chiefs will take on AmaZulu on Wednesday evening, or will they? Amakhosi are set to play Wydad Casablanca on Friday in the Caf Champions League and surely can’t do both!

In our Mgosi stories, Oupa Manyisa is still involved in a contract dispute with TTM, but could the new owners offer him a chance to play?

Also don’t miss all the soccer betting in the four-page Phumelela insert.

You can also view all the latest soccer news by logging onto our website, www.phakaaathi.co.za.

