PayDay Software – Moving your business in the right direction

PayDay Software Systems is a leading and professional Payroll and Human Capital Software Company that adds value to businesses via the application of a client-oriented and user-empowerment approach, transforming strategic processes into value-added functions. At present PayDay caters for more than 40 tax countries, making us an industry leader in meeting the diverse and unique challenges presented by companies throughout the African continent.

Since our inception in 1989, PayDay has always been on the frontier of cutting-edge technology, using only the best technological resources and support available and as a result, are able to provide a hybrid of offerings both on-premise and cloud-based.

On-Premise Hybrid Offering

Includes PayDay Prime deployed on premise for access via the traditional desktop route in addition to accessing the system through the browser.

Cloud Transformation

Through cloud transformation PayDay can host and maintain a customer’s system and relevant data, offering businesses and its employees an enjoyable, stress free cloud experience. Our cloud-based solutions include PayDay Virtual – an online Payroll and Human Capital Software Solution; PayDay Visual – An enhanced Employee Self-Service (ESS) application; as well as PayDay Visible, a mobile app-based Time & Attendance system.

Our Software

Interacting with a great payroll software system that is simple to use and suits every aspect of your business is key to having a simplified approach to month end processes and other important admin work that can be time-consuming. We’ve made payroll easy by introducing superb, easy to use software that you can rely on. Our products are intuitive and exceptionally user-friendly. Our software is the result of much research and consultation with clients, all with the aim of finding out what they really need and want.

Payroll Software

Our PayDay software offering provides end-users with an accurate legislatively compliant and user-friendly payroll system. It can function perfectly on its own or it can be integrated with our HR software.

Here are a few core features:

Realtime concept.

Produces IRP5’s and IT3(a)’s, as well as an electronic file to SARS i.e. the e@syFile system.

Produces statistical reports such as an IOD, UIF, Skills and PAYE.

The tax and net salary are updated immediately upon entering earnings and deductions on the live Payslip Screen.

Produces salary scales with notches and an automatic increase.

Automated package calculations can be created.

Human Resource Software

Our HR software will allow you to effectively simplify your workflow and ensure that everything is completed exactly when it should be. The entire employee life cycle can be managed all from this one simple system, adding to the departments overall efficiency.

Some core features include:

Multiple inputs per screen per employee.

Data integration between the Payroll module and the Human Resources module.

Linked to Skills and Equity modules for generating statutory reports.

Contains system and user messages to remind end-users of important dates e.g. contract expiry dates.

PayDay Visible – Time and Attendance

This module consists of an automated time and attendance software feature that compliments PayDay’s existing suite. The biometric clocking system is simple to use and allows any authorised staff to review, edit and approve employee times.

Some core features of our biometric clocking system include:

Improvement of payroll accuracy.

Controlled labour costs by means of smart scheduling.

Reduced absenteeism and related costs.

Real-time attendance, scheduling and absence related information.

Accurate overtime calculations

PayDay Visual – Employee Self Service

PayDay Visual is a whole new world of paperless technology that will help you streamline your HR processes and give your employees the convenience of instantly accessing their processed IRP5’s online and the option of printing them in their own time. You can streamline your business and save time with this employee self-service software.

Here are a few core features:

View live leave balances.

Online leave applications and overtime claims follow an automatic approval process before updating on the live system.

Leave and overtime matrixes are available to managers.

PDF payslips can be viewed, printed or emailed.

It provides direct access to view and print current and previous payslips as well as IRP5’s.

It allows for electronic updates of basic employee details by the employee himself/herself, i.e., bank details, address, etc.

Attach supporting documentation to relevant transactions e.g., sick notes, proof of address and banking details.

Trusted by more than 3500 corporate businesses across Africa and almost 50% of local government within South Africa, you can be sure that PayDay Software Systems will lead your business in the right direction.

