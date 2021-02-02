BOSTON CITY CAMPUS & BUSINESS COLLEGE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The bursary is awarded to the beneficiary acknowledging and agreeing to the following terms:

The bursary is not transferable to any third party

This bursary award is only redeemable at Boston City Campus

The bursary may not be redeemed for cash

Registration fees, external fees, travel costs and stationery expenses are not covered by the bursary

Should you select a qualification that has fees higher than the value of the bursary, the balance of fees remain for your account.

The bursary cannot be used towards existing outstanding fees at Boston City Campus

The bursary will only be activated on producing a copy of this bursary award letter and an ID Document/Driver’s License at time of registration

Registration and activation of this bursary must be completed no later than 01-03-2021

In the event of poor academic performance, the cost of repeating a module/s will be for the student The beneficiary of this bursary will forfeit the award if found to be in any contravention of the rules and regulations of the institution contained in the Registration Contract’s Terms and Conditions and the Annual Student Rulebook

