Computicket Founder Percy Tucker dies at 92

The Founder of Computicket Percy Tucker has died at age 92 his website PercyTurker.com announced.

Tucker who devoted his life to the development and furthering the live arts and entertainment, has forged productive relationships with creative artists and managements across Europe, Britain, and the USA.

Percy Tucker invented Computicket 44 years ago. How Cool! How many of us can claim something that huge? 1485AM 1 pm. — Contemporary Busines (@conbussa) March 17, 2015

“The breadth of Percy’s interests, ranging from his first love – the theatre – through classical music in all its forms to ballet, modern dance, popular music, variety, and spectacle, saw him become an integral figure in the show business industry in his country as an advisor, councillor, mentor, organizer, impresario, and innovator,” reads the statement.

ALSO READ: Jonas Gwangwa embodied South Africa’s struggle for a national culture

Internationally, he is known, above all, for the founding of Computicket, the world’s first fully operative computerized, centralized ticket-booking system, which he introduced in South Africa in 1971.

“For this concept and its realization, Percy Tucker has been extensively honoured as it changed forever the way tickets for entertainment was marketed worldwide,” the statement reads.

He has won the, Moyra Fine Vita Award for lifetime contribution to SA Theatre and the Rotary International ‘Paul Harris Fellowship Award among others.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.