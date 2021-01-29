The 6 best Acer laptops for professionals

Acer is one of those laptop brands known for being able to offer it all. They have not only concentrated on performance but they have also given plenty consideration to making sure that their laptops are easy to work with, making them suitable for a range of purposes and ideal for professionals.

The extensive range of Acer laptops are designed to not only suit a variety of needs but they are equally suitable for all sorts of budgets, even the most limited. Acer’s range consists of entry level laptops all the way to the higher end kind that are designed for creatives and gamers who are in need of a laptop that is able to meet their expectations.

Should you be looking for a suitable laptop this year, particularly for work use, Acer is likely to have one for you.

Acer ConceptD 7

For the creatives looking for a notebook that will keep up with their high performance expectations, this Acer is a fantastic choice. It features 9th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060-2080 GPU, 16-32GB of RAM, and 1TB of Storage. This laptop is more than suitable for photo and video editing and it is also quite a good gaming laptop, thanks to its graphics.

Acer Predator Triton 500

With its Intel CPU Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, up to 1TB of Storage space, and between 16GB to 32GB of RAM, this Acer is known to be incredibly powerful, it has a beautiful display, and its battery lifespan is impressively long. While this laptop is not exactly cheap it is on the affordable scale for its class.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

This one is definitely one that does well in the office environment and will make any professional’s day to day work tasks a breeze. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is equipped with a AMD A4-9120C – A6-9220C CPU, a AMD Radeon R4-R5 Graphics Processor, and 32GB Flash Memory Storage. Its size makes it easy to take with you wherever you go and its design makes it comfortable to use. This laptop also has a fairly good battery life.

Acer Chromebook 714

While it might not be the most attractive laptop Acer has ever made, it is without a doubt a reliable device that is easy to use and fantastic for professionals. It has an Intel Pentium 4417U – Intel Core i5-8350U CPU, an Intel HD Graphics 610 – UHD Graphics 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 32 – 64 GB of Storage. This laptop lives up to performance expectations and it is excellent for extensive admin work.

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 is wonderfully lightweight and it is an excellent device for those who are in need of something that will keep up with their multitasking requirements. Within this laptop there is the 11th Generation Intel Core i5 – i7 CPU, an Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor, up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB of Storage space. This laptop is also available at a really affordable price.

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 has a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 – i7 CPU, an Intel Iris Plus Graphics, between 8 and 16GB and up to 512GB SSD Storage. This is one of Acer’s best 2-in-1 laptops and it has an impressive battery life, making it ideal for working long hours.

For more great deals visit PC international.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.