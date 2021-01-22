Tshwane Covid-19 drop a ‘glimmer of hope’

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Tshwane have dropped over the past few days, according to mayor Randall Williams.

According to him, Tshwane had 1 661 new cases last week Thursday, a number which has since dropped to 918 on Monday.

This presented a “glimmer of hope” for residents, he said.

Tshwane recorded 1 661 cases on 14 January, 1 378 cases on 15 January, 1 295 cases on 16 January, 1 110 cases on 17 January and 918 cases on 18 January.

Between last week Monday and this week Monday, the number of active cases dropped from 15 931 to 14 660.

“It is still early, but recent trends over the past few days offer a glimmer of hope,” he said.

ALSO READ: Daily Covid-19 update: New cases up to 11,381 with 647 more deaths

He said the gradual decline suggested that the metro’s collective efforts in fighting the virus were bearing results.

“We must, of course, continue to remain cautious and not take unnecessary risks as we continue to monitor and assess the spread of the virus in the city.

“We cannot become complacent now and risk undoing the progress we have made.”

Williams urged the residents to continue to adhere to preventative measures implemented to contain the spread of the virus.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.