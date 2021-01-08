PSL News 8.1.2021 01:41 pm

Six players suspended for PSL weekend games

Khaya Ndubane
Six players suspended for PSL weekend games

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the list of players suspended for the weekend DStv Premiership matches.

Stellenbosch FC will have to do without the services of Zitha Macheke when they host Black Leopards at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night.

ALSO READ: Truter’s Birds take on ‘dynamic’ Pirates

On Saturday, Town City will be without striker Tashreeq Morris when they visit Thohoyandou Stadium to meet Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs will have to do without defender Philani Zulu when they host Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium.

Orlando Pirates will host Soweto rivals Swallows FC on Sunday at 3pm without Vincent Pule, who is suspended for this clash at the Orlando Stadium after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns. On the other side, the Birds will miss Zaphaniah Mbokoma who is suspended of this clash after receiving a red card in Swallows’ 3-2 win over Cape Town City on Tuesday.

Also on Sunday, Bloemfontein Celtic will be without Moeketsi Dithebe when they meet AmaZulu at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

DStv Premiership fixtures:

Friday

Stellenbosch FC vs Black Leopards

Saturday

Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns
TS Galaxy vs SuperSport United
Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Cape Town City
Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United

Sunday

Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC
Bloemfontein Celtic vs AmaZulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

Read Today's edition