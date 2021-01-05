Castro strikes as Chiefs reach Champions League group stages

Kaizer Chiefs put their domestic woes to one side on Tuesday as they picked up a massive 1-0 win in Angola against Primeiro De Agosto to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Leonardo Castro got the key goal for Amakhosi four minutes from half time, with Khama Billiat supplying the cross, with the Colombian’s strike leaving Primeiro needing two goals to get past Amakhosi in Luanda.

The result should give Gavin Hunt some breathing space as Chiefs head coach, after his side have had a dreadful start to the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League campaign, hammered 5-0 on aggregate by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals, and winning just one of eight DStv Premiership matches up to now.

Hunt left Samir Nurkovic on the bench for Tuesday’s match, with the Serbian striker still not up to full fitness despite being available again for Amakhosi following a groin operation.

In a rather slow opening both sides put probed for an opportunity and Daniel Akpeyi had to make a fine save from Goncalves’ effort for Primeiro.

The second half was fairly uneventful, and although Chiefs wasted a few opportunities on the break, the impasse suited them as they saw out the result with relative ease.

Chiefs have now qualified for the group stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history and will join Mamelodi Sundowns in that stage of the competition. The draw for the group stages will be held in Cairo on Friday.

In the meantime, Amakhosi will resume preparation for their DStv Premiership campaign, where they will at least go into Saturday’s meeting with Maritzburg United, and their former head coach Ernst Middendorp, with a massive confidence boost.

