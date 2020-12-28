Legacy Teasers: Petra begs her dad to change his ways

M-Net series ‘Legacy’ heats up this January – here’s what to expect:

Monday 4 January

Petra begs her dad to change his ways as an unwelcome guest worms her way into the Price family house.

Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Petra’s big break is compromised when a loved show up at work. Dineo changes her mind about something that’s been a thorn in her life.

Wednesday 6 January

Bereft Willem reaches breaking point without his family’s support. Elizabeth meets someone dazzling at work.

Thursday, 7 January 2021

Elizabeth is drawn into the new stranger’s orbit by his passion and a shared dream. Willem reaches a point of no return.

Monday, 11 January 2021

Willem’s spiral down the bottle proves life-threatening. A handsome stranger drives a wedge between Angelique and Elizabeth.

Tuesday, 12 January 2021

As tensions between Elizabeth and Angelique grow, Angelique tries to sabotage the one thing that seems to be putting a smile on Elizabeth’s face. Willem’s habits place him in grave danger, and Stefan tries desperately to pull him back from the brink of destruction.

Wednesday, 13 January 2021

When Angelique gives an unwanted opinion, Elizabeth makes a dramatic decision about her relationship. Pushed to his breaking point, Willem agrees to talk about the painful memories he’s tried to bury.

Thursday, 14 January 2021

Willem finally reveals the secret he carries that binds him to Andy. As Elizabeth falls ever harder for the charming philanthropist, Angelique attempts to unmask him.

Monday, 18 January 2021

Willem attempts to win back Petra’s trust, as two old lovers reunite. Angelique tries to make things right with Elizabeth but an old proposal sticks in her throat.

Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Angelique doesn’t let go of her suspicions of the new man in Elizabeth’s life. Stefan is left out in the cold after he finds himself in an unfamiliar setting.

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Angelique confronts Msizi about what he did at the dinner party, and sparks fly. Wrestling her demons after a shocking twist in her relationship, Felicity is confronted by an old nightmare.

Thursday, 21 January 2021

The rug is yanked out from under Felicity when Msizi comes to her with an offer she cannot refuse. Angelique’s plans for Anthony go sideways.

Monday, 25 January 2020

Felicity races against the clock to find Stefan but the pressures keep mounting for her. Elizabeth reaches a decision on how to end her toxic relationship with her mother.

Tuesday, 26 January 2021

As her love affair reaches new heights, Elizabeth frees herself from her mother’s dependent grasp.

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Stefan comes up with a plan to deal with an enemy once and for all. Angelique realises that she needs to make some painful adjustments if she doesn’t want to lose her daughter for good.

Thursday, 28 January 2021

Felicity is about to do something that will see he getting her freedom. Anthony reveals his true plans and intentions about Elizabeth.

