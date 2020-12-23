24 Hours in pictures, 23 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Farmers hold their farming tools as they shout slogans while protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms, on the occasion of “Farmers Day”, near the Jandiala railway station on the outskirts of Amritsar on December 23, 2020. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) 2/10 This handout photo taken on December 23, 2020 and released by Bali Police shows police displaying a gun seized from a French national identified by his initials R J H B, during a press conference in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island Bali. – The 30-year-old French national was arrested on December 23 after police received a tip-off that he was involved in drug trafficking. (Photo by HANDOUT / BALI POLICE / AFP 3/10 Hauliers remonstrate with police officers staffing a cordon at the port of Dover in Kent, south east England, on December 23, 2020, where drivers are queueing to enter after the UK and France agreed a protocol to reopen the border to accompanied freight arriving in France from the UK requiring all lorry drivers to show a negative Covid-19 test. – France and Britain reopened cross-Channel travel on Wednesday after a 48-hour ban to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant but London has warned it could take days for thousands of trucks blocked around the port of Dover to get moving. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 4/10 Turkish silver master Sabri Demirci works on his silver and golden protective facemasks, designed in order to fight against the spread of the Covid-19, at his shop in Istanbul, on December 22, 2020. – The facemask has made its entrance into the lives of people all over the planet. A Turkish silversmith from Istanbul has felt the lode and started designing masks…in gold and silver. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) 5/10 Freight Lorries and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) are stacked at Manston Airport near Ramsgate, south east England on December 23, 2020, where freight transport was diverted to wait, after France closed its borders for 48 hours to contain the spread of new strain of coronavirus. – Europe on Wednesday began lifting travel bans on Britain put in place to contain a new fast-spreading Covid strain while WHO experts were set to meet on a response to it. Britain announced on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with France to allow lorry drivers stranded in the UK following the closure of the border to leave, provided they take a lateral flow Covid-19 test. (Photo by William EDWARDS / AFP) 6/10 Davy Tsopo poses for a picture, 22 December 2020. He lost his job at at restaurant during the covid pandemic and knew he had to get back on his feet as soon as possible, a kind neighbour shared his wifi password and Davey discovered a ckae decorationg channel and knew he could do it, so with the help of kind neighbours he set up a small business making cakes. His business has boomed and he is well on his way to starting his bakery. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 7/10 A man dresses as Santa Claus greets children from inside a plastic box, as a COVID-19 precaution, at a public square in Comas, Lima, Peru, 22 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzales Taipe 8/10 A man dressed as Santa Claus in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 23 December 2020. To anticipate the hike COVID-19 cases during Christmas and New Year holidays, Bali governments tighten the health protocols in some tourist area. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI 9/10 epa08900735 Christmas decorative items and toys are displayed at a shop for sale ahead of Christmas in New Delhi, India, 23 December 2020. Christmas is celebrated in India and across the world on 25 December to commemorate the birth of Jesus, the central figure of Christianity. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA 10/10 Last minute shoppers at Cresta shopping centre, 22 December 2020, enjoy the decorations at the centre. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

