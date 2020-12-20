48 Hours in pictures, 20 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Two kids look at a piece of “Galaxia Hung” (Hung’s galaxy) sculpture exhibition by Taiwanese artist Hung Yi at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, on December 20, 2020 (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) 2/10 Sumatran tigress Corina is seen inside her cage before being released at the Semenanjung Forest by the environmental officials after her health observations were taken in Kampar, Riau province on December 20, 2020. (Photo by WAHYUDI / AFP) 3/10 A woman prays at the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on December 20, 2020 after it was re-opened for prayers following strict COVID-19 restrtictions. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) 4/10 OLIVE BRANCH, MS – DECEMBER 20: Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images/AFP 5/10 Customers do their groceries next to a metal monolith inside the Kwikspar supermarket in Hillcrest, near Durban, South Africa, on December 19, 2020. – This monolith, “possibly a joke”, is similiar to the one that first appeared in Utah, United States, and others that appeared across the world. According to the supermarket’s management the mysterious incident happened during South African President’s address to the nation on December 14, 2020, updating the country on the new Covid-19 lockdown regulations. According to them the store’s electrical power failed and it was under the cover of darkness that the monolith made a mysterious appearance. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) 6/10 ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 20: Charlie Woods of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP 7/10 ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 20: John Daly of the United States and his son and playing partner Little John Daly look on from the practice green during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP 8/10 People do Christmas shopping in an arcade on December 20, 2020 in Paris. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) 9/10 Nantes supporters hold a banner reading “Stop FC Kita” as they gather outside La Beaujoire stadium to ask for the resignation of FC Nantes president Waldemar Kita before the L1 football match between FC Nantes and Angers SCO in Nantes, western France, on December 20, 2020. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) 10/10 A Palestinian wearing a Santa Claus beard and hat rings a bell outside the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on December 20, 2020 after it was re-opened for prayers following strict COVID-19 restrtictions. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

