Williams: We want to finish the year on a high

Ronwen Williams of Supersport United Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

‘We have collected six points in our last two games, that’s a positive and we need to look for that consistency,’ said the SuperSport goalkeeper.

The level of confidence is still very high at SuperSport United following two back-to-back DStv Premiership wins against Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs and the club are now looking to end the year on a high when they face Baroka FC.

United captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says Matsatsantsa A Pitori can build on the confidence from the last two games and also take advantage of Bakgaga’s inconsistency in the league where their form reads: lose, win, draw.

“We have collected six points in our last two games, that’s a positive and we need to look for that consistency. It was a wonderful result at home against Chiefs,” said Williams.

“They (Baroka) started very well but they have been on a bit of a slump, it is not going to be easy because they want to turn their fortunes around and finish the year on a high.

“We are no different, we have got our own objectives and things we want to play for, so we will remain positive and work hard, this is a wonderful week and we want to turn into a great week and the only way to do that is finishing the year on a high, to get three points and hopefully a clean sheet,” Williams concluded.

This will be the 10th time that the sides meet in all competitions, in a duel which SuperSport have dominated over the years, winning five of those, losing three times, while there have been two draws.

Matsatsantsa did a league double over Baroka last season, hammering them 4-1 at home and winning 2-0 away.

