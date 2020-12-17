24 Hours in pictures, 17 December 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 A patient rolls up his sleeve to receive an injection of their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in their car at a drive-in vaccination centre in Hyde, Greater Manchester, northwest England on December 17, 2020. – Covid vaccination at the drive in vaccine hub in Hyde started on December 16 with over-80s registered with a GP in the area being the first to be invited. The British government were set on December 17 to announce their decisions following a planned review of the coronavirus tier restriction allocations for the whole of England amid surging infection rates in London and parts of the southeast which have already resulted in the captial being moved into the highest tier. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) 2/11 A team of horses pulls a carriage of Danish brewey Carlsberg on December 17, 2020. – The horses that retire and will be moved to the zoo in 2021 worked until the 1950s for distribution of beer, but are today only used for special occasions. (Photo by Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP 3/11 This picture taken on December 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of children standing outside a tent at the flooded “Mukhayyam al-Khair” camp near the village of Kafr Uruq in the north of Idlib province, housing Syrians displaced from Saraqib and Maaret al-Numan following heavy rain in the previous day. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) 4/11 A flag seller sells Turkish national flag on December 17, 2020 near Sultanahmet in Istanbul. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) 5/11 Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses his annual press conference via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on December 17, 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP) 6/11 Czech Republic’s forward Lukas Sedlak (L) vies with Finland’s forward Juhani Tyrvainen during the Channel One Cup of the Euro Hockey Tour ice hockey match between Finland and Czech Republic at CSKA Arena in Moscow on December 17, 2020. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) 7/11 WILKES BARRE, PA – DECEMBER 16: A woman carries a suitcase to her car during heavy snowfall on December 17, 2020 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Winter storm Gail is expected to bring more than a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast throughout this first storm of the season. Mark Makela/Getty Images/AFP 8/11 Visitors to Lawley Street in Waterkloof during the street’s annual ligh festival held during the month of December, 16 December 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/11 Melrose Arch’s famous Christmas lights are on until 10 January and they’re just as spectacular as ever. Melrose Arch, walk through the streets and retail Galleria and admire the dazzling display. Baubles, fairies, a giant teddy bear, stars, reindeer, toys, gifts and everything children love and associate with Christmas is up in lights. Pictured on 17 December 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 10/11 Supporters of the “Coalition of Northern Groups” (CNG) rally to urge authorities to rescue hundreds of abducted schoolboys, in northwestern state of Katsina, Nigeria on December 17, 2020 – Boko Haram recruited three local gangs in northwest Nigeria to kidnap hundreds of schoolboys on its behalf, security and local sources said on December 16, 2020. The attack occurred hundreds of kilometres from Boko Haram’s stronghold in northeast Nigeria, where it launched a brutal insurgency a decade ago. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP) 11/11 A baker produces biscuits featuring Santa Claus wearing a face protection mask at Schuerener Backparadies bakery in Dortmund, western Germany, on December 17, 2020 during the partial lockdown to curb the spread of the ongoing novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. – Germany went into a partial lockdown from December 16 with non-essential shops and schools to close, as Europe’s biggest economy battles to halt an “exponential growth” in coronavirus infections. The new curbs will apply until January 10, 2021, with companies also urged to allow employees to work from home or offer extended company holidays, under the new measures agreed by Chancellor Merkel with regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states on December 13. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

