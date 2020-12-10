Beat the queues this holiday season with mobile shopping apps

The holiday season is upon us, which calls for a lot of family time, leave days, letting your hair down and enjoying your favourite beverage or two, albeit responsibly. This is also the season for gift shopping; wishing to spread the cheer and holiday spirit by putting a smile on your loved ones’ faces – showing them that you care.

So, why not conveniently access your favourite stores and buy virtually anything you want from the comfort of your home via mobile shopping apps? Created with your shopping experience and convenience in mind, Huawei’s curated list of apps will prove extremely useful this holiday season when the retail space gets busy and you may be worried about venturing into shopping malls while safeguarding your health.

Huawei’s AppGallery, has a wide variety of mobile shopping apps to help ensure you have a quick, smooth and contactless shopping experience without having to leave the comfort and safety of your home. This way, time is given back to you to create meaningful memories with friends and family.

Shop anything you can imagine on Takealot

After what has been a hectic year, you can make someone smile this holiday season by giving them a thoughtful gift. Help ensure their wishes come true with Takealot’s online mobile shopping app where you can shop for anything you can imagine – whether it is getting your special person a PS5 or getting your gran that TV she has always wanted. With Takealot, you can get your orders sent anywhere in South Africa.

Pop bottles from the Bottles app

What says celebrating the holidays better than food, drink and family? Bottles, a liquor and groceries delivery app, which also forms part of PicknPay, is a very convenient app to use to get essentials delivered to your home. With lockdown restrictions surrounding alcohol sales finally cooling down, now is the best time to stock up on your favourite beverages and eats for your family braais. Whether you are getting a bottle of fancy gin or craving a good old 2016 bottle of Merlot, Bottles provides you with the comfort and convenience of shopping online, hassle-free.

Bottles delivers in most areas of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth.

OneCart brings you groceries on demand

As always, food and drinks are the order of the festive season. A lot of people have had the chance to exercise their cooking and baking skills during the lockdown, skills which can be put to good use when hosting family and friends. Whatever grand recipes you may have in mind to excite the palates of your guests, you can make it happen with all the perfect ingredients, which can be delivered from any supermarket straight to your doorstep.

With the OneCart app, you can shop for fresh local produce, organics, meat, dairy, eggs, drinks, snacks, bulk items, fresh flowers and much more. Better yet, with OneCart being proud partners with Dischem, Clicks and Mr Pet, you can also stock up on pharmaceutical supplies and doggie treats simultaneously.

Therefore, you do not have to run around searching all over to tick off your grocery list in different supermarkets. OneCart does the running around for you. Plus, you can get your shopping done in as little as an hour.

Order-in with UberEats



Sometimes during the holiday season, you just do not want to lift a finger in the kitchen and just want to enjoy food from your favourite restaurants and fast-food outlets instead. With the UberEats app, you can get exactly what you are craving delivered at Uber speed.

These mobile shopping apps, and many more to bring cheer, convenience and excitement to your holiday celebrations, can be found on Huawei AppGallery. So beat the queues and shop till you drop, in the safety and in the comfort of your home this festive season. Click here from your smartphone to start exploring!

