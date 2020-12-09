Can Nurkovic be Kaizer Chiefs’ saving grace?

Kaizer Chiefs fans will no doubt be waiting with baited breath to see if Samir Nurkovic is back in the Amakhosi squad for Wednesday evening’s DStv Premiership meeting with Black Leopards.

READ MORE: Is Gavin Hunt the unluckiest coach in South Africa?

The Serbian striker, who scored 14 times in all competitions for Chiefs last season, as well as providing six assists, has been badly missed by Amakhosi, who have got off to the most goal-shy of starts to the season under new head coach Gavin Hunt.

Chiefs’ goalless draw with PWD Bamenda on Saturday was just another example of Chiefs in the 2020/21 season, as they created a glut of chances, but just couldn’t hit the back of the net at FNB Stadium. Amakhosi still made it through to the next round of the Caf Champions League qualifiers, thanks to Erick Mathoho’s goal in Cameroon, but their strikers have been in hideous form since the start of the campaign.

Only Leonardo Castro, with both goals against Golden Arrows, has scored, while Khama Billiat and Lebo Manyama have looked a pale shadow of the talents that have graced the domestic scene in recent seasons.

Nurkovic, 28, cannot return quickly enough from his groin operation, but it remains to be seen what shape he is in when he does finally get a run out.

If he can find his form quickly, there is not doubt Nurkovic will be key to Hunt’s plans, given his ability to lead the line, not just in terms of having an eye for goal, but also in the way he links up play for Chiefs, a key element of their success last season under Ernst Middendorp.

Hunt has to rely on last season’s squad, with Chiefs serving a two-window transfer ban that means they will not be able to sign any new players this season. Chiefs have won just one league match thus far, courtesy of a Chippa United own goal, and badly need to find some sort of stride if they are to challenge for the DStv Premiership title this season.

At the moment, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates having strengthened their squads seriously, ironically taking many players from Hunt’s old side, Bidvest Wits, this looks a very distant possibility.

Nurkovic hitting the ground running may just change that, but Chiefs have very little room for manoeuvre.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.