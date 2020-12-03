Leaping Panther Audi R8 ready to pounce.. but only on North America

In a move seemingly similar to the TT, Audi has introduced a special edition version of the rear-wheel-drive R8 RWS only North America will be privy to.

Limited to just 30 examples, the Panther mainly features a series of interior and exterior tweaks, which in the latter’s case comprises of matte black milled five double-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels with red detailing, carbon mirror caps, black badges, the otherwise optional sports exhaust system and a unique crystal effect colour called Panther Black.

More prominent is the interior which comes with an Alcantara diamond stitched roofliner, R8 embroidered floor mats with Crimson Red edging, manual fine Nappa leather trimmed seats with Crimson Red stitching, the Audi Exclusive leather/Alcantara steering wheel with Crimson Red 12’o clock marking, leather upholstery with Crimson Red stitch work and an Alcantara gear lever.

Also standard are illuminated door sills, the Audi Virtual Cockpit Display and MMI Navigation Plus, front and rear LED lights, the carbon exterior and interior packages and the 13-speaker, 550-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Residing at the back, the normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine remains untouched with outputs of 397kW/540Nm. Like the standard RWS, drive is goes to the rear wheels via a seven-speed S tronic gearbox with the four rings claiming a top speed of 320 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Priced at $183 300 (R2 809 292), the R8 Panther will only be available as a coupe and as mentioned, limited to North America.

