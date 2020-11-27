Five things to look out for in the DStv Premiership this weekend

The DStv Premiership fixture list sees six matches this weekend, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates both in domestic action, as unlike Kaizer Chiefs they are still waiting to start their continental campaigns. Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at what to expect from the weekend’s games.

Middendorp is back at Maritzburg with a point to prove

Ernst Middendorp could have been forgiven for affording himself a wry smile from the sidelines, with Kaizer Chiefs’ season off to a woeful start under Gavin Hunt. The German was sacked by Chiefs just days after being pipped to the post by Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the 2019/20 title, with many fans dismayed by his tactics, even when Amakhosi were top of the table.

The fact remains, however, that Middendorp took the side to within minutes of the league title, with pretty much the same squad as Hunt at his disposal.

Now at Maritzburg, after an extremely short stay with St George in Ethiopia, Middendorp has another chance to show South African football what he can do. This is Middendorp’s fourth spell at United, and he returns in familiar circumstances, with the side rooted to the bottom of the table.

It was the same when he joined them in January 2016, making a brilliant recovery, and his relationship with Farouk Kadodia has clearly remained solid even though he quit the club in November of the same year. Middendorp is a bit of a rescue-specialist in the PSL, and whether he is on the bench or not for Friday’s game against SuperSport, he certainly has more time to sort Maritzburg out than he did the last time he was at the club.

Third plays fourth, but the true gap looks wider than that



Orlando Pirates host Baroka FC on Saturday, with just one position and one point separating the Buccaneers from Bakgaga heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

Pirates, however, are a team on a roll, with four straight wins in all competitions, while Baroka are going the other way, two wins to start the season followed by a draw with Golden Arrows and a loss to TTM. The Limpopo side controversially fired Dylan Kerr, appointing Thoka Matsimela in his place.

Matsimela has served as assistant coach at Baroka, but has never led the team, and it remains to be seen if this is a wise appointment from Baroka management. They will certainly do well to avoid a second straight defeat against a Pirates side in good form, with Josef Zinnbauer’s side even finding ways to win matches when they aren’t firing on full cylinders, as they did in the 2-1 win over SuperSport last weekend.

Sundowns will need to tighten up against Stellies

Mamelodi Sundowns are starting to hit full throttle going forward in the DStv Premiership this season, which has to be a worry for everyone else given the insane amount of attacking talent at Masandawana’s disposal this season, even by their lofty standards.

If Themba Zwane doesn’t get you, Peter Shalulile probably will. If Peter Shalulile doesn’t get you, look out for Kermit Erasmus. If Kermit Erasmus doesn’t get you, here comes Keletso Makgalwa. You get the picture.

It isn’t quite so rosy at the back for Sundowns, however, with three rather sloppy goals conceded against AmaZulu last weekend, and one feels an organised Stellenbosch on Saturday won’t be as generous as Usuthu were at the back.

The Cape side have proved obdurate opponents again at the start of this season, already holding Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows, while they finally got a win against Chippa United in their last match. Sundowns should take this one, but if they are loose at the back again, they could be in for a surprise.

City can make a statement with a good win in Durban

Cape Town City have picked up pretty much where they left off in the bio-bubble, with Jan Olde Riekerink’s side off to a fine start in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign.

A 4-2 win over Bloemfontein Celtic last Sunday gave them a first home win of the season, and they can really make a statement that they intend to challenge for honours if they can get a second away victory of the season at free-spending Usuthu on Saturday.

AmaZulu haven’t quite lived up the sum of their shiny new parts yet, but Luvuyo Memela has certainly made a promising contribution, while no doubt Lehlohonolo Majoro would love to net against his former club.

Can Shonga fire TTM past Chippa?

It’s been a great start to his career at TTM for Justin Shonga, including coming off the bench to score the winner and help his team to their first ever top flight win last weekend.

That victory over Baroka was no fluke, and actually a continuation of the fine form the Limpopo side have shown on the field almost since the season kicked off, apart from a shambolic first half of their MTN8 quarterfinal against SuperSport.

As much of a mess as TTM have been off-the-pitch, where it remains a bit of a mystery how their purchase of Bidvest Wits was ratified by the PSL, on it they have shown they have a chance to do well, almost despite the way the club is run.

Lehlohonolo Seema’s Chippa side have been a bit erratic so far, but will hope for a second successive home win to keep the ship steady heading into December.

