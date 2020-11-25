Sundowns skipper Kekana nominated for Fifa Puskas award

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has been nominated for the 2020 FIFA Puskas Award.

WATCH: Kekana’s goal against Cape Town City on August 2019:

This is the second time Kekana has been nominated for the award after losing lost out to Malaysian striker Mohd Faiz Subri in 2016.

Kekana got the nod from Fifa for his thunder strike against Cape Town City on 20 August 2019.

He will compete with the likes of Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son as well as eight other contestants for the prestigious award.

“The winner of the FIFA Puskas Award will be selected by an international jury comprising a panel of FIFA Legends and by the fans from all over the world registered on FIFA.com,” read a statement from Fifa. “Each of the two groups of voters within the jury has the same electoral weight.”

???? Nominees: FIFA #Puskás Award ???????? Shirley Cruz

???????? Giorgian De Arrascaeta

???????????????????????????? Jordan Flores

???????? André-Pierre Gignac

???????????????????????????? Sophie Ingle

???????? Zlatko Junuzović

???????? Hlompho Kekana

???????? Son Heungmin

???????? Leonel Quiñónez

???????? Luis Suárez

???????????????????????????? Caroline Weir ????️ VOTE NOW ???? https://t.co/gI6ctiog35 pic.twitter.com/mCXgcWs91r — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 2020

The three finalists for this year’s award will be announced on 11 December 2020.

“The victor from that process will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Zurich on Thursday 17 December,” read the Fifa statement.

CONGRATULATIONS to Hlompho Kekana for being nominated amongst the @FIFAcom Best Award Nominees today. He has been Nominated for #Puskasaward – for his @Masandawana goal against @CapeTownCityFC

Making Africa and ???????????????? proud. #FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/cb51j3cXwn — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 25, 2020

