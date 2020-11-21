Hunt rues missed chances in Chiefs draw against Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt felt that they could have come out with the full points in their DStv Premiership match at Golden Arrows had they converted the chances they created, especially in the first half where they dominated their hosts at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hunt said he was left disappointed that they still couldn’t finish off all the chances they created when they played to a 2-2 draw.

“I am very disappointed with the 2-2 draw,” Hunt said after the match.

“I thought we had the game under control. We had so many opportunities, but you could see why we haven’t scored in seven games. The chances we missed, really. One-on-one with the keeper in the first half, could have been three or four (goals) there. In the second half as well, we played some good stuff.”

Amakhosi came back from a goal down to lead 2-1 but allowed Abafana Bes’thende back, to end the match level, taking a point each.

Hunt also sounded his dissatisfaction with the way they defended, suggesting they could have prevented the Arrows goals.

“And then our defending has also been a problem, but I mean, you know… from where we have been to where we are, I am disappointed but that’s a good sign that we are disappointed because (it means) we expected more. We now just have to move on to the next game on Tuesday against Swallows.”

Arrows’ Mandla Ncikazi was happy that his team managed to fight back to earn a point and keep their unbeaten run.

“I am still proud. We came back from 2-1 down, we did not give up, I thought we played a good game and it could have gone either way. But I am just happy that the players who came off the bench – and it for a second time now that we come from behind and win or draw the match.

“Greedy as I am, I wish we could have had all the points but I think a draw was a fair result,” said Ncikazi.

