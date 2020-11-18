24 hours in pictures, 18 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 A dog walks in front of two ruined vehicles after heavy rain in Maracaibo, Venezuela, 17 November 2020. Heavy rain for the duration of November have so far claimed three lives and left thousands of households affected. Picture: EPA-EFE/Henry Chirinos 2/11 A group of remand prisoners protest atop the roof of the Welikada Remand Prison complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 November 2020. The remand prisoners demand that they be granted bail as Covid-19 positive cases within prisons island-wide reached 532 by 18 November, which includes inmates as well as officials. They held placards requesting the president to intervene in granting them bail and prevent them from contracting the fast spreading virus. Meanwhile, According to the local media reports, five inmates who were under quarantine at the Bogambara Prison in Kandy (120kms from Colombo) escaped last night and one was shot dead during the attempt, while three were traced and one is still missing. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE 3/11 Indian boys play cricket near the banks of the Brahmaputra river as the sun goes down in Guwahati, Assam, India, 17 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR 4/11 Supporters of the Government of President Alberto Fernandez march to commemorate the Militancy Day and show their support for the president and his proposal that seeks that people who have ‘great fortunes’ make an ‘extraordinary solidarity contribution’ to help face the consequences of the pandemic and get the country out of the crisis, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni 5/11 A woman walks on the street during sunny weather in Moscow, Russia, 17 November 2020. The temperature dropped to seven degrees below zero Celsius in Moscow. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV 6/11 A young woman with a crucifix cries as police use a water cannon to disperse protesters demonstrating against measures imposed by the German government to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, on November 18, 2020 close to the Reichstag building housing the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin. After repeated warnings for the crowd to put on face coverings went unheeded, police said they would take action to clear the protest and “detain violators”. Around 5,000 activists massed at the Brandenburg Gate, after the German government banned rallies outside parliament because of fears of violence. The demonstration mirrored similar protests seen across Europe against restrictions opponents see as a violation of their civil rights despite government warnings about the need to stop the spread of infections. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) 7/11 Members of the Shark-spotter crew pull in the exclusion net at Fishoek beach, a popular swimming and surfing spot in Cape Town on November 17, 2020. The exclusion net is a barrier across one section of the bay, into which sharks cannot go. The net is taken in at the end of the day and set up again in the morning. Fish Hoek has, in the past, been the site of shark attacks. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 8/11 A man runs across a zebra crossing at night in the Shinjuku area in Tokyo on November 18, 2020. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) 9/11 Large inflatable ducks are passed around the crowd as pro-democracy protesters gather for an anti-government rally at a major intersection in Bangkok on November 18, 2020. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) 10/11 A travelling newspaper salesman holds a newspaper with Burkina Faso former president Blaise Compaore picture on the front page, in Ouagadougou on November 17, 2020. Five years after fleeing into exile, the shadow of former Burkinabe president Blaise Compaore hangs over presidential election on November 22, 2020 in Burkina Faso, where “reconciliation” and the return of “peace” are hoped for. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) 11/11 A man protests in front of anti-riot police during a protest of hundreds of football hooligans and far-right voters of Kotleba’s LSNS party against the government of Igor Matovic and precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in front of the Government Office in Bratislava on November 17, 2020. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP)

