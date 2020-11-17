Do Black Friday on your phone this year with HUAWEI AppGallery

South African retailers have been hosting Black Friday sale events for the last ten years. Within this time, Black Friday sale events have grown in popularity as a marquee event in the country’s shopping calendar which kick-starts the holiday shopping season in South Africa with big-ticket discounts across all categories. Due to this, Black Friday has become one of the craziest times of the year. We wake up extremely early to be in line, prepare our bank cards for sweet deals and develop strategies on which store to attack first.

However, with COVID-19 still very much on our radar, it’s probably best to skip the queues, social distance and stay safe this year. Fortunately, however, HUAWEI AppGallery can assist you in avoiding the crowds and chaos this Black Friday through simply opting for a few taps of your screen. You can download, explore and enjoy some sweet deals available through these apps on HUAWEI AppGallery:

Takealot

Takealot will be taking its famous Blue Dot Sales to the extreme this year by introducing hundreds of new deals that will be added on a daily basis for three consecutive weeks! The sale will be launching from the 2nd to the 26th of November. The company will have specials in 28 different departments, including TVs, laptops, kiddies’ toys, appliances, household essentials, beauty products, fashion and footwear. Shoppers can also expect deals on Cyber Monday and Takealot Tuesday.

Vodacom/MTN and Telkom

Telecoms service providers Vodacom, MTN and Telkom this year will be shaking things up by offering some great exclusive online deals. Whether it is for tablets, smartphones or package deals, there’s definitely an option for everyone this November. In Vodacom’s case, Black Friday is a good time to sign up for a new contract or upgrade on an existing one should you be eligible. VodaBucks Rewards Programme users will also be able to grab a sweet bargain or two. Don’t miss out on MTN and Telkom deals as these two service providers will also have great offers up for grabs.

Woolworths

The South Africa-based multinational retail company Woolworths will also be joining in the Black Friday frenzy this year. By offering promotions in its fashion, beauty, home and food departments. So, whether you’re craving Woollies’ famous snackables or want to grab that sapphire blue swimming costume and kaftan dress for your December short left. This month’s Black Friday deals have you covered, to be sure to get your hands on these bargains before anyone else, you can simply use your Woolies app to make that purchase.

Makro

Makro has pulled a trick out its sleeve this year by providing consumers with an entire Black Friday month! The retailer is providing special deals for each week of November to give customers more time and more options. Items such as electronics, large appliances and home living products will be on special each week. By downloading the app and subscribing to Makro’s newsletter, you will be ahead of the curve on some amazing deals throughout November.

Zando and Zaful

Zando and Zaful will be giving their consumers the chance to grab their favourite summer fashion this month through some awesome online deals. Zando, for example, will be offering discounts of up to 70% on sneakers, jeans, dresses, and shoes with brands like Adidas, Sissy Boy, and Levi’s. Zaful, on the other hand, will be providing 20% discounts for first time buyers. To keep the social distancing profitable, you can also retrieve coupons when referring a friend to download the Zaful app.

After an undoubtedly tough year, South Africans certainly deserve some good bargains, especially as the festive season is just around the corner. The Black Friday top collection curated list of apps are all available on HUAWEI AppGallery would definitely help bring some cheer into households, without having to leave the comfort of your home. So the saying is definitely true, the early bird catches all the greatest deals on HUAWEI AppGallery. For more information: http://bit.ly/AGBlackFridayCollection

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.