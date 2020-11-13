Buy your next new car online at motus.cars

Motus, South Africa’s largest and leading automotive retail group is revolutionising the new car buying experience with the launch of their all new website, motus.cars. This website will allow customers to shop new car models from 25 OEMs and compare vehicles all in one place. Once a decision has been made customers can complete the process by applying for finance and having the vehicle delivered at their nearest dealership, all from the comfort of their computer or smartphone.

In an industry first by a dealer group, motus.cars offers consumers everything they could ever need in order to make an informed new vehicle purchasing decision in a simple, safe, and convenient manner.

motus.cars is not only a new URL, but at the same time it is a new brand. A brand that represents leaders in mobility for the good of all. The motus.cars logo represents change, which is apt as motus.cars aims to revolutionise the car shopping experience.

“The world is changing and the way that people buy cars is changing too. The launch of motus.cars is an investment in future proofing our business while at the same time offering customers a safe and convenient way to buy their next car,” says Osman Arbee, Chief Executive Officer Motus Group.

What makes motus.cars unique is that consumers can find all the information about new vehicles from all brands in one place, as opposed to visiting the various manufacturers’ websites; the models that are of interest can then be compared with each other using various comparison tools and filters.

motus.cars showcases 255 new car models, with detailed visuals of the exterior and interior, specifications and standard features. No other website allows you to research by flicking from one model to the next across all major new car brands.

Shoppers often start their car buying journey thinking about a new car and then migrate towards a demo or used car when comparing different cars with each other. This is only possible on a website where visitors can compare new, used and demo vehicles across various brands, all on one screen.

“There are several other online aggregator sites in South Africa where consumers can find new and pre-owned cars, SUV’s and bakkies, but motus.cars is the first automotive retail group to launch a true, online brand in its totality,” says Corné Venter, CEO Motus Retail and Rental SA division.

The world is forever changing, and automotive retailers need to adapt to a new way of selling cars. More than 75% of Motus customers start their car buying journey online and more than 50% of all Motus car sales originate from an online platform. Customers used to visit five or more dealerships when shopping for a car, now they visit one or two, preferring to find their dream car online. motus.cars makes this easy, with huge variety of quality new and used vehicles in a single convenient location.

Shopping for a vehicle no longer needs to be limited to the customer’s local area. Motorists can shop a wide variety of vehicles on motus.cars which are owned and stocked at Motus dealerships across South Africa and have their chosen vehicle delivered anywhere in South Africa.

13 different search filters allow visitors to narrow down their vehicle search according to criteria including, but not limited to, province, body type, price, colour, features, transmission, and fuel type.

A comprehensive Frequently Asked Question section covers topics ranging from website functionality to finance terms and buyer tips.

motus.cars is “everything cars”. It’s the online brand of an organisation that live and dream cars. A network of experts with a passion for cars. They do everything, so all that is left for the car shopper to do, is to click.

