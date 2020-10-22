Memela happy to play in same team with his idol Tshabalala

There may be just a three year gap between them but former Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvuyo Memela is a huge fan of former Kaizer Chiefs star and current teammate at AmaZulu FC Siphiwe Tshabalala.

The duo, who have a similar style of play and are both left footed and pack a mean shot, were earlier this week announced as Usuthu’s new recruits tasked with helping the club move away from being relegation candidates to being among the teams vying for trophies.

“It never occurred to me (that we could end up playing together) because at some point I thought he had retired,” said Memela when asked about joining the same team as ‘Shabba’.

“So, it’s an honour for me to be in the same team with the best player in the country,” he added.

Memela will also have his former Pirates teamamate, Augustine Mulenga with him at Usuthu but he poured water over suggestions that this makes things any easier for either of them.

“It’s always a bonus when you get to a team and find your former teammate there as well. I didn’t know that Mulenga was here but what’s important is to learn the culture of the team and build an understanding with your other teamamates as well because it’s not about individuals. But I am happy that he is here,” he said.

Now under new ownership after Patrick Sokhela sold the club to popular Durban businessman Sandile Zungu, Usuthu were immediately mandated to finish in the top four in the DStv Premiership.

Memela believes this can be achieved only if they don’t look at how far they have to go to get what they want but rather focus on each step.

“As a player, all I can say is if we take it one step at a time and remind ourselves everyday what our goal is, anything is possible.”