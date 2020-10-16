Creating a buzz in the bedroom

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of more than 140 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. CBD is not the cannabinoid that has the psychoactive effect; that’s THC.

There’s a wealth of anecdotal evidence from enthusiastic users across the world that CBD lube and other intimacy products can be game-changing when it comes to women’s sexual pleasure.

Over the past decades, cannabis prohibitions have been easing across the world, including South Africa. However, cannabis was also used for its aphrodisiac properties.

Physiotherapist and pelvic health specialist, Candice Jane Langford, the social media innovator of @nurtureyourvagina, points out that when it comes to women’s sexuality, society remains shadowed by pervasive negative sex messages.

There is, too often, an arid gulf between women’s own presentation of their oh-so-bold 21st century sexiness and the hushed reality of their actual sexual experiences.

“I created @nurtureyourvagina as a safe space, curated with an intention to enlighten, empower and educate followers about topics relating to pelvic and sexual health – topics that are all too often considered taboo or brushed under the ‘rug’,” says Langford.

“My hope is that this body or sex-positive content will encourage followers to embrace and explore their unique sexuality and sexual experiences in a shame free manner. It’s also important to give individuals, who may be experiencing symptoms of sexual dysfunction, the confidence to seek help by advocating for their comprehensive sexual wellbeing.”

Langford on lube – “Lubrication is wonderful, there is no shame in reaching for lube! We know that lube has the potential to enhance sexual pleasure and satisfaction.

“Lube not only provides a reduction in friction but also an opportunity to connect with your genitalia through different sensations, explore new senses, play, reduce inhibitions and enjoy sexually relevant stimuli.

“Lubricants also play an important role in managing discomfort or making up for a lack of natural lubrication. In my opinion, lube should be an essential on your shopping list.”

Lube + CBD

The buzz that CBD brings to the lube party is healthy relaxation, heightened pleasure and a boost of genuine sexual wellness that lasts a lot longer than just a single sexy session.

What you need to know about choosing your lube:

Langford advises, “Take a moment to read the ingredient list. Consider the source of your product of choice and be mindful of harsh ingredients that may cause irritation. The WHO (World Health Organisation) recommends selecting a lubrication that has a pH4.5 for vaginal use and less than pH7 for rectal use. These factors will aid in helping you maintain natural vaginal pH and tissue integrity.”

Lubes are either:

Water based – readily available, toy compatible but require repeated applications and contain additives.

Oil based (avoid petroleum based) – not latex compatible, last longer than water based, typically natural or organic, can be hydrating.

Silicone based – more expensive, not compatible with silicone toys, lasts the longest, can be used in water, not absorbed and typically pure.

Top tips to nurture your vagina tips:

Tune in and listen to your body

“Our bodies have a way of communicating with us, making us aware of any areas that may need a little more attention. Poor body image or other discomforts around sex may lead to dissociation when it comes to intimacy, making it difficult to be present and possibly impacting your ability to experience pleasure or reach orgasm,” says Langford.

“Taking the time to connect to your body by exploring your anatomy, addressing body image or practicing breath work or other mindfulness techniques.”

Grant yourself permission for pleasure

“Pleasure is not limited to sex and pleasure should not make you feel guilty. It’s not a ‘guilty pleasure’; it’s pleasure and you shouldn’t feel ashamed for embracing it! Women’s pleasure is not dependent on ‘sex’, nor is it in the hands of our sexual partner as opposed to our own,” says Langford.

“These ideas result in a sense of guilt if we indulge in a little self-pleasure, whether that’s treating yourself to a spa day or masturbation. So my advice is to be gentle with yourself and grant yourself permission for pleasure.”

Explore the meaning of ‘sex’

“What does ‘sex’ mean to you, better yet, what does ‘good sex’ mean to you? We need to acknowledge that sex is not just penis in vagina (PIV) intercourse. Sex is inclusive of all that brings you pleasure. So when your partner says; ‘let’s have sex’ that might just be cunnilingus and that’s okay!”

Sexual self-care includes management of sexual concerns

“I beg you, please don’t push through pain! Sex should not be painful, unless that is your sexual preference, as in bondage. If you have concerns or queries please chat to a sexual health practitioner who is passionate about sexual wellbeing and a willing advocate for your comprehensive care,” explains Langford.

“Have a glass of wine and relax or ‘it’s all in your head’ are not effective methods of management for dyspareunia (painful intercourse).”

Shift your focus from orgasm to pleasure

“We tend to put a lot of pressure on ourselves to achieve a particular outcome during intimacy. This outcome may be subconsciously shaped by societal views, social media or porn,” says Langford.

“The expectation to have a screaming, linen-clenching, back arching orgasm with PIV sex, in five minutes derives from a lack of exposure to empowering and realistic sex positive content.

“When we don’t meet these expectations, we might fake an orgasm (reinforcing intimacy which does not serve you) or we put pressure on ourselves and may come to believe that there is something wrong with us.

“This interplay of pressure and expectation might impact your ability to be present and experience pleasure.”

The Cheeba Africa range is available at Cheeba Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.