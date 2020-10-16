Boity launches hair care range for African women

Media personality Boity Thulo is proving to be quite the businesswoman after having successfully launched a fragrance last month. She is now expanding her beauty range by adding hair care to her business resume, making it a direct beauty brand extension.

This comes after the launch of Boity’s fragrance, Pink Sapphire Eau de Parfum.

As such, she has joined forces with Halo Heritage to create a luxurious range of hair care products specially formulated for women with hair types 3 and 4.

Boity says it’s been a lifelong dream to create a range of fragrances and hair care products that truly represent African women.

“Now more than ever, black women have started embracing their natural hair. But it didn’t come without struggle,” she says.

“Falling in love with our natural hair is a journey for many black women. Being a brand designed for powerful, modern African queens, a collaboration with Halo Heritage just felt like a natural fit.”

The products are all paraben, sulphate, and cruelty-free, making it good for your hair and the planet as well. Being proudly South African products, this range is also 100% locally produced and packaged. With a range including shampoo, conditioner, serum, gel and hair perfume.

“Your hair is your crown. Whether you prefer it all shaved off, wear a weave, opt for a protective style, or rock an Afro, taking care of your hair with products that are packed with goodness and most importantly made for your specific hair type is something you just cannot afford to compromise on. This range of products is exactly that,” Boity adds.

“Being an ‘African Queen’ to me is about being proud of where you come from and embracing it in every move that you make. As a queen, you must carry your crown with pride and shouldn’t be afraid to show it off.”

The Boity hair care range was launched on the Halo Heritage website on Friday.

