Hunt is a proven winner, claims Chiefs defender Mphahlele

Speaking to the Chiefs website, Mphahlele said Hunt knows what South African soccer is all about and he is a proven winner.

READ: Why Hunt will be a success at Chiefs even with the transfer ban

“Gavin Hunt has been in the game for long,” said Mphahlele.

“He is very precise in what he wants,” he continued. “We concentrate on what to do when we have the ball, what to do when we don’t have the ball and how to break down opponents.”

Mphahlele, who started in one league match during the last season, said Amakhosi want to make things right this season after missing out on the league title on the last day of the season.

“It was an agonizing ending to the season, we all agree on that. Now, we just want to play and make things right.”

Mphahlele said Hunt is different to the previous Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp.

“He’s different. He pushes us hard and clearly wants the best out of everyone. One thing is clear, if you don’t work hard, you won’t be part of the match day team.”

“The coach clearly loves working with young players,” he added. “I am seeing it now at Chiefs as well. It’s interesting to see how he’s pushing them. The youngsters will need to step up and show that they are ready to compete for a first team starting position. I think what we need is a mixture of senior players and youngsters.”

Chiefs will start the 2020/21 season with an MTN8 fixture at home against Maritzburg on Sunday.

“It’s a bit too early to talk about that match in detail, but we are all looking forward to play a competitive match again and to change the mindset of losing out on the league trophy,” commented Mphahlele.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.