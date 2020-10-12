Celebs & viral 12.10.2020 03:55 pm

Desperate measures: Rapper Offset gifts wife with Rolls Royce worth over R10m

Guests at Cardi B's birthday party cheered and shouted for her to take her estranged husband Offset back. Picture: EPA

Cardi B filed for divorce from estranged husband last month, publicly stating that they function better in business and not marriage.

In an interesting turn of events, The Migos rapper Offset presented his wife Cardi B at her birthday bash with a Rolls Royce worth over R10 million and added a personalised baby seat for their daughter Kulture.

She had also reiterated that she held no animosity towards him. She didn’t elaborate on the cheating rumours that are circulating on the internet.

Guests at Cardi B’s birthday party cheered and shouted for her to take Offset back.

 

This isn’t the first time Cardi has filed for divorce from Offset. The couple has been through a lot over the past two years and for a while, it seemed the on-and-off relationship was beginning to stabilise.

As a result, the news of divorce came as a surprise to many fans. After announcing that she’s filed for divorce, Offset appeared to be calm while regularly liking her social media posts and creating billboards for her.

He wasn’t saying much but appeared to be putting a large amount of energy into getting his wife back.
Offset was rewarded with a kiss for the gift, which her followers weren’t impressed by considering their impending divorce.

Following the event, Offset posted on his Instagram “I won”.

The couple haven’t released any statements on the current status of their divorce.

 

