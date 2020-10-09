Celebs & viral 9.10.2020 05:29 pm

Tito Mboweni asks why cooking is associated with having a wife

Thami Kwazi
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Facebook

Unimpressed South Africans suggest to finance minister that having a wife to cook for him would be a better option.

After revealing a set of interesting culinary skills, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni caught the attention of social media critiques who keep asking him if he has a wife.

The consensus among some is that his food would look and maybe taste better if a woman were preparing it for him.

Mboweni responded by saying: “I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo!”

Mboweni is proud of his often garlic laden meals and shows them off daily on his social media pages. As a huge fan of spice, he’s often unimpressed with meals that don’t have garlic.

He recently posted a meal his nephew has made for him that he was unimpressed with.

“I have been in meetings the whole day. My nephew felt sorry for me and prepared pap and ox liver! Does not look good. But I am hungry and exhausted. No garlic. Abuse!”

Mboweni seems to be a big fan of flavour and spice and posted his feelings about the meal saying: “Not bad. Ox liver and pap. But not tasty! Not my kind of a simple meal on a cold evening in Makgobaskloof! But sort of ok. Ja, so so! Don’t tell him that I said so!”

 

