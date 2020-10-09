New cookbook can help reduce your cancer risk

Cancer is widespread, it has become one of the leading causes of death worldwide. South Africa is not excluded, with a heart-wrenching 100,000 South Africans diagnosed with cancer annually. This growing number shows as most people in South Africa have a relative who has cancer, has died from cancer or has survived it. The most common factors leading to cancer is mostly due to poor lifestyle choices, lack of exercise, smoking and incorrect diet and nutrition.

We at B-well are here to support your journey towards bettering your health and living cancer-free. We’ve partnered with Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) to develop a cookbook to lower your risk and keep you vibrant!

The Smart Choice Cookbook with CANSA and B-well is a collection of recipes that focuses on healthy cooking methods and ingredients that can positively influence cancer risk reduction. The book covers breakfast, lunch, dinner as well as snacks and treats, with a vegetarian/vegan option included in each section. All the recipes were developed with CANSA’s consulting dietitian Megan Pentz-Kluyts, who is renowned for her knowledge on the role of nutrition in helping to lower the risk of cancer.

The flavours in the recipes are exciting and explore some of the latest food trends. You can try starting the day with a Power Green Smoothie Bowl or tuck into a Salad In a Jar for lunch, enjoy Curried Fish with Apricots for dinner and even include a Banana and Cranberry Oat Cookie as an occasional treat. There are familiar favourites like Bobotie and the book has recipes for stock that forms the basis of the soup recipes, but these kinds of basics encourage South Africans to work with fresh produce and try new combinations at home.

What makes this book truly unique is its accessibility; The book will be available to download for free on both the CANSA and B-well websites.

Food plays a vital role in all our lives and making healthy choices leads to balanced nutrition in meals that are delicious and easy to prepare. B-well’s products are built on the ethos that everyone should be able to eat delicious food that’s healthier and more affordable, and this new book is a prime example of the brand’s passion for encouraging consumers to lead a healthy lifestyle. The cookbook represents B-well’s commitment to positive change in the local consumer market and all the B-well products utilised in the recipe book carry CANSA’s Smart Choice Seal.

Stephen Geldenhuys, B-well marketing manager, is excited about how this collaborative project will impact lives. “B-well is proud of its reputation for great recipes and the incredible quality of our products. It’s rewarding for us as a brand to know that we can be in the homes of consumers and part of their journey towards living well.”

CANSA has long been an outspoken advocate of the benefits of wholesome nutrition and says this, along with maintaining a healthy body weight and remaining physically active, can reduce the risk in a third of cancer cases. The Smart Choice Cookbook is a practical guideline that can be utilised by all households.

“As an organisation, CANSA has always been true to our mission to make knowledge available.” says Dr Melissa Wallace, Head of Research at CANSA.

“The Smart Choice Cookbook is a new dimension to CANSA’s information resources and we hope that it will help families change their mindset around healthy eating and just how much it influences their risk of developing cancer. For cancer survivors, the book is equally applicable as everyone benefits from delicious, nutritious food.”

The Smart Choice Cookbook with CANSA and B-well is available to the public and can be download by visiting, www.cansa.org.za or www.bwellfoods.co.za. Information and more recipes are also available on the CANSA and B-well Facebook pages.

