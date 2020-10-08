Travel tips: Radio 2000 host Carol Ofori’s travel’s around the world

South African television and radio personality Carol Ofori has cemented herself as one of the most formidable women in the local media space.

Throughout her 20-year career, Ofori has been gracing airwaves on a multitude of stations and now hosts the popular Queens Of Grace With Carol Ofori slot every weekday from 9am to 12pm on Radio 2000. While radio has always been her first love, she is also a seasoned television presenter and voice-over artist.

Currently hosting the parenting series Raising Babies 101 every Monday at 9am on SABC 2 and continues to push the limits when it comes to her brand and creative flair.

Must-haves in her travel bag…

A pen in your passport pouch! Not cute to arrive at immigration and be asking strangers for a pen or even worse having to wait to use the one communal one that is lodged in some corner and look laced with sorts of crazy germs.

Another must-have is a long big scarf in your carry on. I swirl that around my head when I sleep to reduce the aircon drying out my nostrils in the plane. It can get pretty cold up there. Oh and pack a pair of socks too, unless you have a higher-end plane ticket where they give you those for free. It’s random but it works for me.

Lastly slippers for your carry-on, those work amazing for the stretch your legs, it’s way better than try to lace up your sneakers.

If money weren’t an option she would go to…

Oh no, you started something! Well firstly take my family to Cancun Mexico for a week of amazing travel, food, laughter, and fun. Then head to Bora Bora, Angola, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Senegal, Nigeria… should I keep going?

Her next destination is …

Just got back from majestic Mpumalanga. Right now with lockdown local travel has been amazing. KwaZulu-Natal is the next stop.

What she missed most about travelling during lockdown…

The airport. It’s crazy how that place makes you feel like you are going on an adventure. I also miss just seeing and experiencing new things.

Her undiscovered gem in SA – that she loves visiting and would recommend to a tourist…

Mpumalanga! There is nothing like swimming in the natural pools and enjoying the waterfalls and views the province has to offer. The wildlife is a major attractor too but not enough raving is done about the “waterfall chasing” one can do in Mpumalanga.

Her favourite person to travel with…

My two best friends. Those are my husband and my sister. The bonding I get to do with my husband and the laughing I get to enjoy with my sister is so special.

Best advice for travelling…

Try and choose experiences over blowing too much money over shopping. That is something money can’t buy and the memories are ingrained in your mind forever.

Her best tips on budgeting for her trips…

Save save save. Also, we try and book trips that have flights, transfers, accommodation, all meals and drinks, if possible, included. That way when you get there all the money you have you spend on experiences and shopping.

Best destination she’s been to…

Cancun Mexico. I had zero expectation and it blew me away. We stayed in an adult-only resort and had the time of our lives eating, sight-seeing and turning up in the evening. I had mimosas for breakfast and tasted a scorpion flavoured tequila. It was epic.

Where she’s travelling next…

I would love to visit Greece. We wanted to go this year but the pandemic changed all our plans. Ethiopia is also pretty close to Greece on where to go next. There is so much history and beauty in Ethiopia and let’s not forget the coffee.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.