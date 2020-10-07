Local languages take up their rightful place in the latest Boomerang Tune’s  playlist…

When Boomerang Africa first launched Boomerang Tunes in September last year, nobody could have imagined how popular the playful, vibrant and charming songs representing Africa’s rich treasure trove of diversity and cultural influences would be, garnering no less than 2 million views on YouTube!

As part of the channel’s strategy to create more local brand content, Boomerang Tunes is back for its second edition with a total of 8 new sing-along melodies composed by African creators and sung by five to seven-year-olds from across Africa in different languages. To kickstart the fun fest of song and dance, Boomerang celebrated Heritage Day by launching the first three songs in isiZulu, isiXhosa and English, and this Saturday will reveal the new catchy rendition of Happy Birthday!

The 2020 playlist of sing-along melodies reflect the daily routine in African kids’ lives and features songs such as Udadewethu (My Sister), Ndikhangela Ubhuti Wami (I’m looking for my brother) and Mama She’s the Best.

The final four songs for 2020, delivered in English, Pidgin English and Swahili, will launch in December, just in time to give kids across Africa something to sing along to in-between watching their favourite Boomerang shows for the festive season!

Visit Boomerang’s YouTube channel, website and DStv, channel 302, and come and sing and dance along with Boomerang Africa!

