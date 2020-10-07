DJ Zinhle’s sparking wine sells out in just one hour on TakeAlot!

After almost breaking the internet with news of her big acquisition of equity in the wine business, Mzansi fans rushed to the online portal to stock-up on all available online bottles of Boulevard Rose.

Speaking to The Citizen about the public’s reaction, DJ Zinhle, real name Zinhle Jiyane, said: “It’s insane! I was beyond excited when I got the news. What’s wonderful is that South Africans were so ready to buy out the product. Supporting local businesses has become a growing trend in the past couple of years, which is wonderful to see.”

Zinhle posted a thank-you message to her supporters.

@BoulevardRose sold out in less than an hour

@TAKEALOT

Thank you for your support. @BoulevardRose sold out in less than hour on @TAKEALOT

Fans responded with congratulatory messages.

Going further into how she acquired the CEO position, the DJ and businesswoman said: “My first experience of Boulevard was at the launch of my Jiyane Atelier, the family that owns the brand supplied the alcohol for the event. I had requested it as it’s one of my favourites. They were present at the event, warm and very welcoming.”

She goes on to explain that they started the conversation about equity and thought that she would be the right fit for the French brand. “It was a marriage of like-mindedness in business and values,” she said.

The Boulevard brand is described as emerging from six generations of winemakers, in the Rhone Valley, Southern France. The winemakers supervise the production of each bottle, guaranteeing the very best of French wine production and ensuring a memorable experience in each bottle.

Zinhle shared that she’s ready to slightly adjust the direction of her career, as she’s keen to learn more about the business.

“I’m going to be spending more hours at the office. I’m going to be present and hands-on for the business,” she said.

“A high level of engagement is the key to make any business successful. I’ve learned this with Era accessories brand. Business owners need to immerse themselves in their product and are highly accountable to clients and the market.”

Although it’s still early days, Zinhle and her team have been conceptualising adding a variety of bottles to compliment the line and doing research as well as listening to what people want to drink.

“My ultimate mission is to bring a quality product to people that they will enjoy, perhaps mistakes will be made along the way but I’m ready and willing to learn every day.”

