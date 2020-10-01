PSL News 1.10.2020 09:57 am

New Pirates striker Dzvukamanja eyeing European move

Khaya Ndubane
Terrence Dzvukamanja of Bidvest Wits and Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

New Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja has revealed his ambitions of playing in Europe one day.

Dzvukamanja, who recently joined Pirates from the now defunct Bidvest Wits, is hoping that his move to the Buccaneers will open doors for him for a European move.

“I don’t want to see myself as somebody who came to Orlando Pirates just to add numbers. I have come here to work, and this is what I hope shows in my performances,” Dzvukamanja told the Pirates website.

“I want to make a difference here and if all goes well, hopefully, I can achieve another goal of mine which is to one day play in Europe.”

Dzvukamanja, who scored eight goals in all competitions for Wits last season, has been accused of only raising his game when playing against the big teams. However, the Zimbabwean international disagrees.

“It’s not like there is a switch that I turn on and off depending on the team I play against,” he explained.

“No, it’s not like that. I use the same mentality for all games but maybe the difference between the so-called big and so-called small teams comes from the way the teams set up in terms of structure tactically.”

“When you play some teams in the league most of the so-called small teams play man to man marking. There is no space there; the defender follows you everywhere on the pitch,” he said.

“But again, I would like to emphasise that I don’t change my approach based on the profile of the team that I’m playing against,” concluded Dzvukamanja.

