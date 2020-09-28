It’s official: Mzansi Super League is cancelled

Cricket South Africa have cancelled this year’s Mzansi Super League due to the ongoing pandemic. The third edition of the tournament will now take place in November-December 2021.

Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender confirmed that CSA will stage a single-round franchise T20 competition next year.

CSA revealed that this year’s third edition of the MSL was called off due to the “various national and international logistical reasons” caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

“The impact of revised calendars for international cricket across all ICC Members and other T20 leagues, have had a knock-on effect on South African cricket scheduling,” said CSA’s acting CEO Kugandrie Govender.

“The Covid-19 restrictions and uncertainty around international travel, including the state of control of South African borders, as well as border control at the country points of departure of international players, also compelled CSA to make this rational decision.

“Also, the unavailability of national players due to a revised and saturated season, would have diluted the quality that CSA envisions for MSL.”

Govender revealed in an press release that CSA will stage a single-round domestic franchise T20 competition next year.

“As the T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in October to November 2021, we understand the importance of providing domestic cricketers the opportunity to impress for selection… This will give players ample time to prepare and stadiums the chance to recover financially by welcoming fans back to support their favourite domestic players,” says Govender.

According to the press release, CSA deliberated and came to the conclusion that its international broadcast revenue or earnings “could decrease” should this year’s MSL take place without the Proteas or international superstars. “It is unfortunate but unavoidable that we have had to take this decision but maintaining the high quality of cricket that we have seen in the first two editions of the MSL is a non-negotiable for CSA,” said Govender.

“The fact that we would have to play in empty grounds was another consideration, not only financially but also for player morale and team spirit, which links to fan support. The atmosphere and encouragement our fans have brought to first two editions have been significant and contributed incredibly to the MSL’s success. We would not want to lose out on that or the opportunity to position the league as an important way to attract new fans to the game.”

The MSL teams shared their disappointed but expressed their understanding to CSA and reaffirmed their commitment to the MSL when it resumes in 2021. The Paarl Rocks are the reigning champions after winning the MSL title in 2019.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.