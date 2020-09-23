PSL News 23.9.2020 03:04 pm

Orlando Pirates unveil more signings

Khaya Ndubane
Orlando Pirates unveil more signings

Terrence Dzvukamanja of Bidvest Wits and Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Following the unveiling of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto from Bidvest Wits on Monday, Orlando Pirates have announced two more additions ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season. 

The Buccaneers on Wednesday announced the signings of Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka from Wits and Baroka FC respectively.

READ: It’s an honour to join Orlando Pirates – Hotto

“Dzvukamanja has put pen to paper having agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Meanwhile, Makgaka joins the club from Baroka FC. The 24-year old is an exciting attacking midfielder who spent five seasons with Bakgakga.”

Speaking after his signing Makgaka said: “I am pleased to have joined Orlando Pirates Football Club. I hope to repay the team for the faith that they have shown in me.”

Pirates are said to be still busy concluding other deals and will announce more signings soon. Bucs are also expected to reveal the list of the players who will be making way for the new recruits.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Update Crocodile Bridge open, parks near full capacity this weekend – SANParks

local soccer Mixed reaction to new Kaizer Chiefs jerseys

Motoring News Long weekend getaway? Multiple R1k fines possible for expired license discs

Politics Defiant De Lille slams detractors

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,346 new cases bring SA’s total to 663,282


today in print

Read Today's edition