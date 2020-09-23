Orlando Pirates unveil more signings

The Buccaneers on Wednesday announced the signings of Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka from Wits and Baroka FC respectively.

READ: It’s an honour to join Orlando Pirates – Hotto

“Dzvukamanja has put pen to paper having agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Meanwhile, Makgaka joins the club from Baroka FC. The 24-year old is an exciting attacking midfielder who spent five seasons with Bakgakga.”

Speaking after his signing Makgaka said: “I am pleased to have joined Orlando Pirates Football Club. I hope to repay the team for the faith that they have shown in me.”

Pirates are said to be still busy concluding other deals and will announce more signings soon. Bucs are also expected to reveal the list of the players who will be making way for the new recruits.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.