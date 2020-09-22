Six free agents who could help Kaizer Chiefs next season

Now that Kaizer Chiefs have hired the highly decorated Gavin Hunt as their coach, they need to furnish him with more quality players, though whether they can play will depend on a successful appeal against their Fifa transfer ban by Chiefs to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Assuming Chiefs are successful, here are some tried and tested players who have just become available after they were released by their clubs. They are players who could have a big impact at the Naturena based side and help the club back to being cup kings yet again. Here we look at five (well actually six) who are readily available and who could help Amakhosi.

1. Siphiwe Msimango

The 23-year-old was solid at the the back for Highlands Park last season and was said to have attracted interest from the likes of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United. With the sale of the Lions of the North, he could be available for a move to Naturena where he would be a good backup for when the likes of Erick Mathoho or Daniel Cardoso are unavailable.

2. Thabo Qalinge or Thabo Rakhale

Either of the two can be a good addition to the Amakhosi squad and would bring some much needed flair to their game and compliment the like of Khama Billiat and Siphelele Ntshangase. Their ability to take on players also keeps opposition attention, allowing the team to play forward. They are both available for free at the moment.

3. Thabo Mnyamane

Injuries robbed him of game time at SuperSport United but he remains a quality player who can play as a forward or on the wing. Mnyamane has an educated left foot and with Hunt’s inspirational style of coaching, he could be as dangerous as Orlando Pirates’ Vincent Pule.

4. Sifiso Hlanti

The left back has just recently been released by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and is available on a free transfer. He has played under Hunt for five years now and would not need to find his feet as he has an understanding of what the new Amakhosi mentor wants from a left back.

5. Kgaugelo Sekgota

The 23-year-old has shown so much promise while on loan at Bidvest Wits from Portugal’s Vitoria Setubal. With the Wits sale, his loan deal has ended but he could easily be lured to Naturena for another loan spell and like Hlanti will not need time to settle as he has already worked with Hunt before.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.