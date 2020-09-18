PSL News 18.9.2020 03:42 pm

Chiefs super fan asks Hunt to appoint Doctor Khumalo as assistant

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Chiefs super fan asks Hunt to appoint Doctor Khumalo as assistant

Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 15 February 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Masilo Machaka has asked the Amakhosi management and supporters to be patient with new coach Gavin Hunt.

The former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits coach was unveiled as Amakhosi’s new coach on Thursday afternoon following the club’s decision to sack German mentor Ernst Middendorp.

Machaka believes the Soweto giants are guaranteed trophies with Hunt at the helm, but says it might take a season or two before the four-time league winning coach pairs a group of players that can grind out results for Chiefs.

“I am happy with the appointment of Hunt, we all know what he can do and what he has done at previous clubs,” Machaka told Phakaaathi.

“He is a quality coach but even a quality coach needs time to find the winning formula for us. So he doesn’t need pressure from us or management all he needs is support from all of us.

Machaka is troubled by the pending Fifa transfer ban case which might prohibit the club from signing players. And he also gave suggestions on who should be in Hunt’s technical team.

“I am worried by the transfer case. I hope the club will be allowed to sign more players if Hunt feels he needs them. Hunt should have a club legend like Doctor Khumalo in the technical team so he can educate the players about the culture of the club then bring in one person that he has worked with at Wits or SuperSport to help him win trophies.”

