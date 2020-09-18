Uncategorized 18.9.2020 01:48 pm

WATCH LIVE: NDZ to explain what you can do under lockdown level 1

Citizen reporter
WATCH LIVE: NDZ to explain what you can do under lockdown level 1

16 Apr 2020 | Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates the nation on regulations pertaining to the extension of the lockdown | Image: Twitter / @governmentza

This follows the address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, on progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council, led by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, will brief the nation on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 level 1 restrictions from 2pm.

This follows the address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, on progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can watch the briefing here:

