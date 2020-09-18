PREMIUM!
We can’t wait to see these World Cup winners (and a few rookies) back in action!Rugby 4 mins ago
Rugby restarts in South Africa next weekend and after six months of no action there are several players who’ll be going all out to make a big impression
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts My arrest a ‘favour’ for Malusi to teach me a lesson, says Norma
Celebs & viral ‘F**k you, Judge!’ – lawyer gutted by events
Load Shedding System under severe pressure, warns Eskom after two generation units shut down
Business News Repo rate stays the same
World Trump ad calls for support of US troops… but uses pic of Russian jets