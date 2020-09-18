 
 
We can’t wait to see these World Cup winners (and a few rookies) back in action!

Rugby 4 mins ago

Rugby restarts in South Africa next weekend and after six months of no action there are several players who’ll be going all out to make a big impression

Rudolph Jacobs
18 Sep 2020
12:21:26 PM
Duane Vermeulen, man of the match in the World Cup final, will be back in action as team leader of the Bulls from next week. Picture: Getty Images

Huge excitement exists ahead of local rugby kicking off next weekend, with SA Rugby set to announce a large squad of 60 players on Saturday for the 3 October “Springbok Showdown” at Newlands which will see a Gold team take on a Green team. But first up next weekend is the “Super Fan Saturday” which will officially mark local rugby’s return, following the suspension of rugby due to Covid-19, while the new local competition over 14 rounds will start on 10 October. Several World Cup-winning stars will be keen to catch the eye of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, while the...

